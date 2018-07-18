—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Megan Garber on the American search for happy endings:

“Good news is rare these days,” Hunter Thompson wrote of a truth that manages to keep being true, “and every glittering ounce of it should be cherished and hoarded and worshipped and fondled like a priceless diamond.” It’s a vintage insight that has only gained relevance in the age of Twitter and memes and jokes like “today was a long week”: The American media may have a reputation for reveling in tragedy—the familiar indictments of disaster porn—but they also have a bias toward the very thing CNN was offering when it shared the story of Jimena Madrid while emphasizing cookies and coloring books: We denizens of the current news cycle are in constant need of happy things. We will look for them even in—especially in—the stories that are, manifestly, tragic.

Keep reading, as Megan describes how stories of immigrant children reunited with their parents have revealed the dark side of a bias toward optimism.

What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

1. A series of new studies provide evidence for a link between certain ____________ viruses and Alzheimer’s disease.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. As of this week, the planet Jupiter is known to have __________ moons.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. The preferred social network of online nudist communities is ____________.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Look Back

Mein Kampf, Adolf Hitler’s account of his political philosophy, was published on this day in 1925. In our March 1932 issue, Nicolas Fairweather described the agenda revealed in the text:

At the present juncture, when the followers of Adolf Hitler appear to be the strongest group in Germany ... it may be of interest to consider the ideas of this extraordinary man, what he believes, and how he came to believe it. When Hitler was in prison, after the Bavarian Putsch of 1923, he set himself to write down for the instruction of his followers a full account of his political philosophy. The volume that resulted, entitled Mein Kampf (“My Fight”), is now the Bible of the National Socialist movement and is diligently circulated among faithful by the official “Nazi” publishing house. It was not intended (in fact, Hitler has always declined) to offer a detailed programme or outline a specific procedure for attaining the National Socialist ideals when the actual control of Germany shall have fallen to his party; nevertheless the book does indicate very clearly the governing ideas, the fundamental points of view, the feelings and beliefs, which will guide him if he comes to power.

Read more.