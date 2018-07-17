What We’re Following
President’s Pivot: President Trump attempted to walk back the defense of the Kremlin he gave at Monday’s press conference with Vladimir Putin, claiming that he intended to say he saw no reason why Russia wouldn’t be the culprit of election interference and had mistakenly used the word would. While Trump’s response to the controversy focused on this “key sentence in my remarks,” video of the press conference included an even more explosive exchange related to Putin’s support for Trump. That exchange is partly omitted from the White House’s transcript—and though it’s not clear whether the omission was intentional, it changes the meaning of what Putin said. Here’s what was missing, and what the discrepancies mean.
Divided Democracy: A new poll by The Atlantic and the Public Religion Research Institute finds that voters’ views about foreign election interference, media bias, and other civic issues are sharply divided along party lines—to the point that “they have become radically split in their basic perceptions of reality,” Emma Green writes. The poll also indicates that black and Latino voters are disproportionately affected by structural barriers that amount to voter suppression.
Irksome Internet: Amazon’s Prime Day promotion of flash sales and discounts for Prime members was plagued by technical glitches—but buyers appeared undeterred. Instagram’s new Questions feature, which allows people to ask their friends questions, was met with widespread backlash from irritated users. Here’s how to make it work better.
Sarah Zhang reports on a DNA test with unexpected results:
It was AncestryDNA’s customer-service rep who had to break the news to Catherine St Clair.
For her part, St Clair thought she was inquiring about a technical glitch. Her brother—the brother who along with three other siblings had gifted her the DNA test for her birthday—wasn’t showing up right in her family tree. It was not a glitch, the woman on the line had to explain gently, if this news can ever land gently: The man St Clair thought of as her brother only shared enough DNA with her to be a half sibling. In fact, she didn’t match any family members on her father’s side. Her biological father must be someone else.
Keep reading, as Sarah describes how an online community of people with similar stories helped St Clair come to terms with the revelation.
Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world.
More than 100 Uber employees who piloted the company’s nascent self-driving cars in Pittsburgh and San Francisco were laid off last week—signaling a dramatic scaling-back of the company’s autonomous-vehicle testing.
“We’re starting to realize they’re just as powerful as a park or plaza.” As American cities and suburbs sprawled out, alleys have long been undervalued. Now, that appears to be changing, in Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Seattle, and more.
Why don’t we fix things anymore? A series of local workshops called “repair cafes” aim to keep broken items out of the landfill, and they might help you save a few bucks, too.
