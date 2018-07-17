Irksome Internet: Amazon’s Prime Day promotion of flash sales and discounts for Prime members was plagued by technical glitches—but buyers appeared undeterred. Instagram’s new Questions feature, which allows people to ask their friends questions, was met with widespread backlash from irritated users. Here’s how to make it work better.

Sarah Zhang reports on a DNA test with unexpected results:

It was AncestryDNA’s customer-service rep who had to break the news to Catherine St Clair. For her part, St Clair thought she was inquiring about a technical glitch. Her brother—the brother who along with three other siblings had gifted her the DNA test for her birthday—wasn’t showing up right in her family tree. It was not a glitch, the woman on the line had to explain gently, if this news can ever land gently: The man St Clair thought of as her brother only shared enough DNA with her to be a half sibling. In fact, she didn’t match any family members on her father’s side. Her biological father must be someone else.

Keep reading, as Sarah describes how an online community of people with similar stories helped St Clair come to terms with the revelation.

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

For more updates like these from the urban world, subscribe to CityLab’s Daily newsletter.

