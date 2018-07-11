—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Chris Stokel-Walker on the challenge of catching child predators online:

Those who want to abuse children have long been locked in a technological arms race with law enforcement, with tactics including hidden IP addresses, offshore servers that host illegal forums, and the meticulous social-engineering trickery. “What these people have done is developed very sophisticated ways of hiding themselves,” says David Shemmings of the Center for Child Protection at the University of Kent. “I don’t know whether they are actually one step ahead of the security services, but they certainly believe they are.” [Tim] Grant is the trick up law enforcement’s sleeve to make sure officers keep up.

Keep reading for Stokel-Walker’s profile of Grant, a forensic linguist who’s helping British police catch predators by training undercover cops to talk like kids.

What Do You Know … About Science?

1. A new study finds that in 2016, 14 percent of all the world’s cases of type 2 diabetes could be attributed to ____________.

2. Invasive rats contribute indirectly to the destruction of coral reefs by eating ____________.

3. The carbon dioxide used in the food industry to carbonate beer, chill ice cream, and package salad greens is often made as a by-product of ____________.

Look Back

To Kill a Mockingbird was published on this day in 1960. At the time, The Atlantic’s reviewer didn’t foresee the novel’s future impact:

The book’s setting is a small town in Alabama, and the action behind Scout’s tale is her father’s determination, as a lawyer, liberal, and honest man, to defend a Negro accused of raping a white girl. What happens is, naturally, never seen directly by the narrator. The surface of the story is an Alcottish filigree of games, mischief, squabbles with an older brother, troubles at school, and the like. None of it is painful, for Scout and Jem are happy children, brought up with angelic cleverness by their father and his old Negro housekeeper. Nothing fazes them much or long … A variety of adults, mostly eccentric in Scout’s judgment, and a continual bubble of incident make To Kill A Mockingbird pleasant, undemanding reading.

Reader Response

Every Wednesday, Lori Gottlieb gives advice in the Dear Therapist column. A reader from Toronto writes:

About 10 years ago, my mom announced she had left my dad. She later explained that one of the reasons (among many) was that he had sexually assaulted her (an assault that was never reported to authorities). My brother has told me on numerous occasions that he doesn’t believe her sexual-assault accusation … Given that my brother’s attitude sickens me and that I don’t trust him, I have more or less stopped talking to him and don’t see a way out of this stance. Is it possible to have a relationship with a brother who doesn’t believe my mom’s claim that she was sexually assaulted by my dad?

Verbs

Time of Your Life

