Evening Read

Apoorva Mandavilli on the site of the abandoned Union Carbide factory in Bhopal, India:

On December 3, 1984, 40 tons of a toxic gas spewed from the factory and scorched the throats, eyes, and lives of thousands of people outside these walls. It was—still is—the world’s deadliest industrial disaster ... In the decades since, many other sites of industrial waste—in New Jersey, Missouri, Ohio—have been cleaned up. But this 70-acre site in Bhopal has, apart from the riotous jungle basil, remained mostly unchanged. Union Carbide Corporation (UCC); its former Indian subsidiary; its current owner, DowDuPont; the state government of Madhya Pradesh; and the central Indian government have all played an endless game of pass the buck. While this charade plays on, and people continue to think of Bhopal’s tragedy as one horrific night in 1984, the site still hosts hundreds of tons of contaminated waste. The Bhopal disaster is, in fact, still unfolding.

Keep reading, as Mandavilli reports on how survivors of the Bhopal gas leak are continuing to deal with its consequences.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

The immigrant-family-separation crisis brought to light the large number of places in the United States where ice can send immigrant detainees. Around 850 of these places are locally run or controlled. Is your county involved? Check our map. How did “the most successful place on Earth” fail to foresee rising inequality? “We want to believe that technology will deliver us from evil without cost, which never turns out to be what you hoped,” Richard Walker, an urban geographer, tells CityLab’s Richard Florida. “Fun House,” an installation by Snarkitecture at the National Building Museum, shows that the craze for crowd-friendly museum spectacles is still going strong. But has it become predictable?

