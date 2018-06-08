What Do You Know … About Culture?

The world mourned the loss of three greats this week, in food, style, and music. The chef and writer Anthony Bourdain “unprettified reality and found a deeper truth in the lives of people who made food,” Corby Kummer writes. The fashion designer Kate Spade created a brand that responded to the demands of daily life with imagination and whimsy, expressing a vision of adulthood that young girls could aspire to. And the singer Clarence Fountain, a founding member of the Blind Boys of Alabama, embodied the golden age of gospel music as he helped to spread the style around the world.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s culture coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. The Miss America pageant began as a marketing ploy to get people to visit the town of ____________, New Jersey.

2. The baseball player Bartolo Colón once threw ____________ consecutive strikes, the longest streak since 1988.

3. In one episode of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Rogers and the character ____________ challenged the concept of segregated swimming pools by sharing a tub to wash their feet.

—Tori Latham

Poem of the Week

From our May 1883 issue, “The Flaneur,” by Oliver Wendell Holmes:

I love all sights of earth and skies,

From flowers that glow to stars that shine;

The comet and the penny show,

All curious things, above, below,

Hold each in turn my wandering eyes:

I claim the Christian Pagan’s line,

Humani nihil, — even so, —

And is not human life divine?

Reader Response

Conor Friedersdorf recently argued that some liberal rhetoric about the far right runs the risk of fueling bigotry. One reader reflects:

It’s not that calling someone an alt-righter for saying non-PC things will push someone to the alt-right. That might be a problem for a tiny minority, but I honestly don't think that is a real concern that will affect most people. The real problem, IMHO, is that when you make expressing reasonable viewpoints so taboo that people are afraid to speak about them openly, it forces any discussion about those issues to move out into fringe circles, and those fringe circles are where people espouse viewpoints that are actually dangerous.

Read more discussion, and Conor's response

Nouns

Time of Your Life

