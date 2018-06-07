—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To

Eric Klinenberg and Jess Carbino, two sociologists, debate whether online dating is destroying romance on the latest episode of our new podcast, Crazy/Genius.

David Keith, a physicist, describes the method his team has developed to pull carbon-dioxide pollution out of Earth’s atmosphere.

Feng Zhang, a discoverer of CRISPR, discusses the future of the gene-editing technology: “We are in this very fortunate position to be able to make a positive change, and we shouldn’t screw it up.”

Evening Read

Anthony Alofsin, an architect and historian, defends the American suburb:

Often vilified or ignored by urbanites, architects, and critics, the suburb is nevertheless the residential heart of America. Its citizens have much to learn about how it works and does not work, and why people choose to live there: because they can afford to buy houses there, because the homes are of higher quality than they get credit for, and because the builders who design and build them are responsive to home buyers’ desires. Understanding and responding to those justifications doesn’t require endorsing the suburbs as they are today. In fact, it might help improve urban design in the sometimes overlooked places where Americans live.

Keep reading, as Alofsin considers what makes suburbs good places to live, and how to make them better.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

On a visit to Sicily, the first arrival point for many migrants and refugees traveling to Europe, Italy’s new interior minister, Matteo Salvini, demanded more deportations—exemplifying one of the right-wing policies the new government hopes to implement. In Germany, the recently appointed U.S. ambassador, Ric Grenell, is breaking the norms of his role, which is typically apolitical, to rally support for the country’s right wing. Thomas Wright argues that Grenell is a symptom of a broader policy problem—and just one of many factors contributing to a weakening alliance between the U.S. and western Europe.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s global coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. In ____________, hundreds of citizens took to Twitter to protest the arrest of 11 prominent women activists.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. Both French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte quoted the Russian novelist ____________ in recent foreign-policy speeches.