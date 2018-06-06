Snapshot

Duaa Eldeib on the Illinois kids who are stuck at psychiatric hospitals:

In the spring of 2016, a 12-year-old named Gabriel Brasfield spent three and a half months in a psychiatric hospital in Chicago. His hair, which he liked to wear cropped, grew long and unkempt. He forgot what it felt like to wear shoes because he was allowed to wear only hospital socks. He missed months of school, and couldn’t go outside. He celebrated his 13th birthday at the hospital, where he said the walls were bare and there was little to do. And for eight weeks of those three and a half months, he didn’t even need to be there. Doctors had agreed Brasfield was ready to be discharged about six weeks after he arrived, but the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which is his legal guardian, couldn’t find anywhere for him to go.

Keep reading, as Eldeib investigates how the state’s care system breaks down.

As the school year winds down, students across the United States are continuing the centuries-old tradition of exchanging yearbook signatures, an act that has changed along with the culture that surrounds it. Though some adults might cringe at the popular signature styles of their teenage years, nostalgia for school days past is generally more pleasant than problematic. So is longing for a time before robocalls, when people used to run eagerly to answer a ringing telephone. But when it’s done on a larger cultural scale, looking to the past can be counterproductive: A new book argues that dwelling on the glory of the Islamic Golden Age may be hindering recognition for the work done by modern-day researchers in the Middle East, and could even contribute to religious fundamentalism.

In our December 2001 issue, David Brooks set out to find the source of America’s political divisions:

In sum, I found absolutely no evidence that a Stanley Greenberg-prompted Democratic Party (or a Pat Buchanan-led Republican Party) could mobilize white middle-class Americans on the basis of class consciousness. I found no evidence that economic differences explain much of anything about the divide between Red and Blue America ... Pew has conducted a broad survey of the differences between Red and Blue states. The survey found that views on economic issues do not explain the different voting habits in the two regions. There simply isn’t much of the sort of economic dissatisfaction that could drive a class-based political movement.

