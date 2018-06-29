—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To … at the Aspen Ideas Festival

Ash Bhat and Rohan Phadte, the co-founders of Robhat Labs, describe the projects they’ve developed to combat online disinformation.

Rebecca Traister, a journalist, and Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, discuss how debates within feminism have helped it grow.

Evening Read

Hannah Giorgis on the actor and former NFL player Terry Crews, who recently testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his alleged sexual assault:

It is difficult to overstate the visceral impact—and rarity—of seeing a black man, one as statuesque and imposing as Crews, step forward to identify himself as a survivor of sexual assault and reject external demands that he bury his shame. Crews has spoken at length about the tenacity of shame, the way it embeds itself more deeply in survivors’ psyches with each dismissal of their accounts. He has acknowledged that his race and size render his story unbelievable to some, that those same factors kept him from responding to his alleged assailant with violence for fear of being stereotyped as a “thug”—or facing violence at the hands of police. Perhaps unsurprisingly, in the days since Crews shared his Senate testimony, a number of his peers have taken to the internet to discredit his experiences—and his manhood.

Keep reading, as Hannah describes the narrow definitions of masculinity revealed by the responses to Crews.

What Do You Know … About Culture?

The slow pace of summer, and the uninviting heat and humidity outside, makes for a great opportunity to catch up on all the shows you’ve been missing. The latest season of Westworld adds new layers of confusion over the role of virtual reality in the show’s universe. (Read The Atlantic’s roundtable about this past Sunday’s finale.) And the word-of-mouth hit Nanette, the comic Hannah Gadsby’s stand-up special, fuses hilarity and heartbreak to create an incandescent work of art. Looking ahead to next season’s slate of shows, David Sims considers what ABC is trying to get out of its Roseanne spin-off, which will return in the fall without the Conner family’s matriarch.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s culture coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. The musician Teyana Taylor gained notoriety when she appeared on the MTV show ____________ in 2007.

2. Donald Hall, the poet who died on Saturday at 89, left a faculty job at the University of Michigan in the 1970s to move to a farmhouse in the state of ____________.

3. In the year ____________, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees played a 13-inning game remembered for Derek Jeter’s dive into the Yankee Stadium stands.