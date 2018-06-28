—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To … at the Aspen Ideas Festival

John Kerry, the former U.S. Secretary of State, shares his advice for the Democratic Party.

Deborah Tannen, a linguistics professor at Georgetown University, explains what she learned about the dynamics of women’s friendships by reconnecting with the grade-school friend who abruptly cut her off more than 50 years ago.

Evening Read

Stephen Metcalf on the paintings of Jean-Michel Basquiat:

These canvases were made by a young man, barely out of his teens, who never lost a teenager’s contempt for respectability. Trying to assert art-historical importance on the paintings’ behalf, a critic comes up against their obvious lack of self-importance. Next to their louche irreverence, the language surrounding them has felt clumsy and overwrought from the beginning. What little we know for sure about Basquiat can be said simply: An extraordinary painterly sensitivity expressed itself in the person of a young black male, the locus of terror and misgiving in a racist society. That, and rich people love to collect his work. We have had a hard time making these two go together easily. But so did he … The irony of his work’s ever-rising prices is that, far from clarifying his stature, they keep alive the question he repeatedly asked himself: Am I an artist, an art star, or just another celebrity?

Keep reading, as Metcalf describes how Basquiat, while defying artistic convention, grappled with his own rising fame.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

On June 24, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected president of Turkey, a position that has become more powerful since his April 2017 referendum to expand presidential authority. Earlier this year, Erdogan’s government implemented significant election changes, some targeted at Kurdish-majority districts, that critics say may have helped him cheat his way back into office by weakening ballot fraud protections and making it harder for Kurds to vote. What exactly are Erdogan’s political philosophies?

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s global coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. In 1964, Congress passed a resolution declaring ____________ a distinctive American product.

2. Every time he scores a goal, the Egyptian soccer star Mo Salah performs ____________, a religious act of prostration.

3. People who live near ____________ are 10 percent more likely to be happy than people who don’t.

