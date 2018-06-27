—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To … at the Aspen Ideas Festival

Tim Wu, a Columbia University law professor, discusses the threats to free speech that the First Amendment isn’t prepared to address.

Jen Pahlka, the founder of the civic-tech nonprofit Code for America, describes how technology can help solve social problems.

Evening Read

Ben Rowen on how baseball could help researchers understand the American workforce:

Because individual success or failure is so easy to isolate in baseball, the sport itself is also easy to study; individual performance can be related clearly to team success. “Moneyball” is already used to explain changes in everything from company hiring to restaurant operations. Now, it is hoped, solving baseball chemistry might advance corporate teamwork where Myers-Briggs tests and other methods have failed. “Baseball is a team game,” Pete Rose, the former player and manager, once said. “But nine men who reach their individual goals make a nice team.” Surely that’s too simple. A good team helps those men reach their individual goals, and harnesses them to something larger. The question is how.

What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

A study released this week found that male political journalists in Washington, D.C., have created an online echo chamber by promoting and interacting with one another’s tweets while, for the most part, leaving out their female colleagues. In other gender news, a neuroscience professor claimed that there is “absolutely no difference” between men’s and women’s brains. And one transgender YouTube star is using tech to help young fans figure out who they are by documenting his own transition, as well as his daily life as a trans person, in confessional-style videos.

1. The so-called ____________ paradox asks why, in an unfathomably large universe, humans have yet to encounter intelligent alien life.

2. The Internal Revenue Service calculates the cost of driving a car for business purposes at ____________ cents a mile.

3. Besides Canada, the only country where recreational marijuana use is legal nationwide is ____________.

—Rachel Gutman

Look Back

In our April 2016 issue, Jeffrey Goldberg wrote about President Barack Obama’s most challenging and controversial foreign-policy decisions, including his 2013 response to gas attacks on Syrian civilians:

Obama understands that the decision he made to step back from air strikes, and to allow the violation of a red line he himself had drawn to go unpunished, will be interrogated mercilessly by historians. But today that decision is a source of deep satisfaction for him. “I’m very proud of this moment,” he told me. “The overwhelming weight of conventional wisdom and the machinery of our national-security apparatus had gone fairly far. The perception was that my credibility was at stake, that America’s credibility was at stake. And so for me to press the pause button at that moment, I knew, would cost me politically. And the fact that I was able to pull back from the immediate pressures and think through in my own mind what was in America’s interest, not only with respect to Syria but also with respect to our democracy, was as tough a decision as I’ve made—and I believe ultimately it was the right decision to make.”

Read more, share this story, and find more articles from our archives.