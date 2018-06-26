Presidential Tweets: Trump attacked Harley-Davidson on Twitter after the motorcycle company announced that it may move some operations overseas to avoid being targeted by European Union tariffs. Here are some of the other forces driving its decision. The president also lashed out against the late-night talk-show host Jimmy Fallon, who recently expressed regret for a shallow 2016 interview with Trump—and faces the challenge of adapting his comedy style to the current political moment.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To … at the Aspen Ideas Festival

Christine Matthews, a Republican pollster, describes how the voters turning 18 years old this year could change American politics.

Eric Liu, who served as a speechwriter in Bill Clinton’s administration, describes five steps for having more constructive arguments.

Lise Eliot, a neuroscience professor at the Chicago Medical School, argues that male and female brains aren’t biologically different: “People say men are from Mars and women are from Venus, but the brain is a unisex organ.”

Evening Read

William Langewiesche describes the scene at the Whiteman Air Force Base, in Missouri, in the early-morning hours of January 17, 2017:

Six years had passed since any B-2 had flown in combat. But now, in the privacy of their bespoke, climate-controlled, single-occupancy hangars, several of them had been loaded with 80 GPS-guided bombs for use against enemies who had been spotted on the ground in a faraway country. The preparations had been hushed: Relatively few people on the base, even among those assembling and loading the bombs, knew that this was something other than a training run.

Keep reading, as Langewiesche tells the story of a bombing raid in the Libyan desert.

What Do You Know … About Family?

Jesse Singal’s cover story in the July/August issue of The Atlantic, “When Children Say They’re Trans,” has sparked a range of responses in the Family section. The writer Thomas Page McBee wonders why it’s so rare for journalists to report from the perspective of transgender kids. Robyn Kanner, a writer and designer, argues that Singal’s story irresponsibly “leaves enough doubt for you to consider gatekeeping your child’s identity,” and recalls her own experience detransitioning—not because she wasn’t trans, but because “cisgender people physically and mentally beat me down until I gave in.” And Ashley Fetters, a staff writer at The Atlantic, notes that pediatricians, who are often the first stop for families with gender-nonconforming kids, are undertrained to advise parents about gender dysphoria—and the pediatricians know it.