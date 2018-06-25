—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Arturo Vargas, the executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, discusses how changes to the 2020 census could hurt red and blue states alike.

Cindy Gillespie, the director of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, explains why her state is implementing work requirements for its Medicaid program.

Dan Buettner, a National Geographic writer, describes what the happiest places in the world have in common.

Danielle Mackey reports from San Pedro Sula, Honduras:

Edwin Vásquez, a 16-year-old, is learning how to live with fear. One afternoon last fall, as he played soccer on a field near his house in La Rivera Hernández in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, gunfire suddenly rang out, and he barely dodged bullets meant for him. Lurking around the field were members of the Olanchanos, one of six gangs in La Rivera. Although Edwin is not a member of MS-13, the Olanchanos’ rival, it does control the street he lives on. This fact alone marks him as an enemy of the Olanchanos. After the shooting, he considered joining MS-13 for protection, but suspected the threat was so imminent that he didn’t have time. “Our greatest challenge here is to stay alive,” he said. “To be together with your mom, your family, and to make it to 18 or 22.” So at sunrise the day after the shooting, Edwin and his half brother left for the United States.

Keep reading, as Mackey explains why Edwin didn’t finish his journey, and describes what happens when kids like him are deported home.

Should colleges factor students’ personalities into admissions decisions? Quantitative benchmarks may not be enough to narrow down the applicant pool, but qualitative ones are tricky to evaluate fairly, and could favor some groups more than others. An analysis by Students for Fair Admission, the group suing Harvard for alleged race-based discrimination in its admissions process, found that Asian American applicants tend to receive lower rankings for personality traits like likability and integrity. Alia Wong asks: “Is it possible to define a characteristic as intangible and subjective as good personality in a way that protects students against people’s deep-seated, and often subconscious, biases?”

