Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To

David Blumenthal, whose organization ranks the health care of developed nations, explains the three reasons the U.S. system lags behind its peers.

Nell Painter, a historian, describes how it felt to go back to school to become an artist after she retired.

Ellen Stofan, the former chief scientist at NASA, joins several other space experts on the Crazy/Genius podcast to discuss why humans haven't found aliens yet.

Evening Read

Marina Koren on the study participants who, for the past five years, have spent months at a time living in a small white dome on the rocky northern slope of Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano:

Their job is to pretend that they really are on Mars ... The goal, for the researchers who send them there, is to figure out how human beings would do on a mission to the real thing. In February of this year, the latest batch of pioneers, a crew of four, made the journey up the mountain. They settled in for an eight-month stay. Four days later, one of them was taken away on a stretcher and hospitalized. The remaining crew members were evacuated by mission support. All four eventually returned to the habitat, not to continue their mission, but to pack up their stuff. Their simulation was over for good.

Keep reading, as Marina tells the story of what went wrong.

What Do You Know … About Culture?

In politics, public image matters—and visual images do too. This became apparent as photos of children being detained at the U.S.–Mexico border circulated online, provoking empathy in some viewers and denial in others. The scenes, along with the administration’s use of the Bible to defend its “zero tolerance” immigration policy, have parallels with the TV show The Handmaid’s Tale, in which the ruling regime of the Republic of Gilead quotes scripture to justify separating children from their parents. But when First Lady Melania Trump traveled to visit children at the border on Thursday, her controversial choice of outerwear became the news of the day, drawing attention away from the larger immigration story.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week's culture coverage? Test your knowledge below:

