—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To … About Leaving One’s Career

Gordon Rothman, a multimedia producer, discusses the subtle ways he’s seen ageism crop up in the workplace since being laid off in 2014, while in his late 50s.

Delissa Reynolds, an actor, describes the constant effort required to keep a small business alive.

Evening Read

Alexis C. Madrigal on an overlooked constant in American life:

The invention of American industrialism, the creation of urban life, changing gender relations, public-health reform, suburbia and its hamburger-loving teens, better living through plastics, and the financialization of the economy: The straw was there for all these things—rolled out of extrusion machines, dispensed, pushed through lids, bent, dropped into the abyss. You can learn a lot about this country, and the dilemmas of contemporary capitalism, by taking a straw-eyed view.

Keep reading, as Alexis traces the parallel histories of modern capitalism and disposable plastic drinking tubes.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

Germany’s ruling sister parties are fighting over migration policy. The Christian Social Union, led by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, is campaigning for stricter immigration laws that would block refugees from entering Germany if they’ve already applied for asylum in another European Union country. Chancellor Angela Merkel, who leads the Christian Democratic Union and has supported an open-door policy since 2015, is against the proposition; instead, she hopes to achieve a common EU policy on the matter at the bloc’s upcoming summit. If she can’t, Seehofer has vowed to implement his policy over Merkel’s objections, and the resulting clash could jeopardize Germany’s coalition government.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s global coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. ____________ has used diplomacy and investment to encourage countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Russia, Sudan, and Tanzania to implement its restrictive internet policies.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. In Japan, many single men are taking ____________ classes to prepare themselves for marriage.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. The Russian World Cup mascot, Zabivaka, is a “charming ____________.”

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

— Mara Wilson

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

Bus ridership in New York City is in a state of free fall. How can the city keep people on board? Researchers surveyed a group with a unique perspective and an intimate understanding: Brooklyn bus drivers. Much of the attention around affordable housing in the U.S. has tended to focus on cities including New York, Boston, San Francisco, and Seattle. But most Americans live in the suburbs—where the need for affordable housing can be just as acute, and the dynamics more complex. Manufacturing jobs were not always good jobs. We made them that way through labor laws and unionization, among other things, Richard Florida writes. Could we do the same for today’s service jobs?

For more updates like these from the urban world, subscribe to CityLab’s daily newsletter.