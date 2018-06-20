Council Complexities: The U.S. is withdrawing from the United Nations Human Rights Council in response to what Ambassador Nikki Haley described as the council’s “chronic bias” against Israel and its lack of action to address abuses in other countries, such as Iran and Venezuela. The U.S. has been critical of the council’s flaws in the past—particularly its inclusion of member countries with poor human-rights records—but withdrawing may not solve the problem.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Who We’re Talking To … About Leaving One’s Career

Meg Spinella, a hospice chaplain, describes how she deals with loss—not only when counseling the dying and bereaved, but also when coping with the “disenfranchised grief” of losing a job.

James T. Green, a graphic designer and podcaster, discusses the stresses that led him to quit his dream job to save his health.

Nancy Bancroft, a former nun, shares what it was like to change both her career and her core identity when she left a convent in 1973.

Evening Read

Adam Serwer on America’s history of forcibly breaking up families:

I suspect that part of what horrifies Americans is not the novelty of Trump’s policy, but its familiarity. Americans are fighting a part of themselves that they naively thought they had vanquished. From chattel slavery to American Indian schools to convict leasing, child-snatching has been a tradition in America since before there was an America. If one is convinced that the parents are not truly human, then the children cannot truly be children, and what should be unthinkable becomes inevitable. The sins of the past are not guardrails. There is nothing to prevent them from being committed again, except for the dedication of the living to creating a better world.

Keep reading as Adam describes how family separation reveals the logic of Trumpism.

What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

As the United Kingdom prepares to leave the European Union, some politicians have proposed using unspecified technological advances to avert chaos at the nation’s ports—a view that both British and European opponents have called “magical thinking.” In the United States, the app-and-algorithm-fueled gig economy can be especially attractive to young immigrants because of its promise to boost immediate income. But after spending too much time with companies like Uber and Caviar, many workers are finding themselves without long-term career prospects.