Thanks to smartphones, apps, and social-media platforms like Instagram, a broader public has developed a visual vocabulary and aesthetic sensibility. Retailers, particularly in fashion, have overhauled marketing and branding strategies to promote their individual labels among broader audiences. But they also face a new challenge: how to adapt retail design to sell pictures on social-media profiles as much as, or more than, they sell garments for real bodies.

For Father’s Day, The Atlantic’s Julie Beck investigates the tired tropes of Father’s and Mother’s Day cards, from the moms hiding from “the endless demands of their mob of loin-fruit” to the dads “golfing. Or grilling. Or on the toilet.” Greeting cards—a small cultural product, but a product nonetheless—often lag behind, and even resist, changes in parenthood and gender norms. Meanwhile, the writer David Giffels recalls the final woodworking project he shared with his late father: building Giffels’s own coffin. “My proposal to build a casket was mainly an excuse to be in his dust, to learn from him, to spend time together.”

Whether any city should be encouraging Elon Musk’s “transit” proposals is up for debate. But at least one aspect of the Loop concept he’s proposed in Chicago would be incredibly valuable—and not just to locals—if the Boring Company actually pulled it off. America should pay attention to what Washington, D.C., voters decide today on Initiative 77. Two national restaurant groups have turned the city's election into a proxy war over a wide-reaching and politically fraught norm: the tip. Consider us guilty of piling on to recent coverage of Domino’s Pizza’s pothole-fixing PR campaign. We also, however, snagged a copy of the legal agreement that one of the pilot cities signed with the company—confidentiality clause be damned.

