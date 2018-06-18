—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Jesse Singal on the complex challenges faced by parents whose children experience gender dysphoria:

The current era of gender-identity awareness has undoubtedly made life easier for many young people who feel constricted by the sometimes-oppressive nature of gender expectations ... But when it comes to the question of physical interventions, this era has also brought fraught new challenges to many parents. Where is the line between not “feeling like” a girl because society makes it difficult to be a girl and needing hormones to alleviate dysphoria that otherwise won’t go away? How can parents tell? How can they help their children gain access to the support and medical help they might need, while also keeping in mind that adolescence is, by definition, a time of fevered identity exploration?

Keep reading, as Singal tells the stories of people whose gender identity has shifted over the years.

New York City’s specialized public high schools have long relied on a standardized test to determine who gets accepted. Mayor Bill de Blasio has recently proposed getting rid of the test to increase schools’ diversity, provoking heated controversy among parents and students. Two sociologists who have studied New York’s high schools explain the high stakes of the debate. And conversations about access don’t stop at the high-school level: A recent report found that in every state across the country, black and Latino adults are less likely than white adults to graduate from college.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s education coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. A recent study failed to replicate the central finding of the controversial “____________” study, which pointed to a correlation between parents’ socioeconomic status and the amount of spoken words their kids hear.

2. The College Board recently announced that it will significantly narrow the scope of its Advanced Placement World History curriculum, and test students on content from the year a.d. ________ and on.

3. About ________ percent of the seats in New York City’s public high schools are at specialized schools.

In our July/August 2008 issue, Nicholas Carr wondered what the internet would do to the human brain:

The idea that our minds should operate as high-speed data-processing machines is not only built into the workings of the Internet, it is the network’s reigning business model as well. The faster we surf across the Web—the more links we click and pages we view—the more opportunities Google and other companies gain to collect information about us and to feed us advertisements. Most of the proprietors of the commercial Internet have a financial stake in collecting the crumbs of data we leave behind as we flit from link to link—the more crumbs, the better. The last thing these companies want is to encourage leisurely reading or slow, concentrated thought. It’s in their economic interest to drive us to distraction.

