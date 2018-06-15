—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Julie Beck on the alternate universe of humorous Mother’s and Father’s Day cards:

Here, every child is an unmanageable hellion or a perfect angel, mothers are chore-obsessed disciplinarians who must physically hide from the endless demands of their mob of loin-fruit, and fathers are … off golfing. Or grilling. Or on the toilet. It’s basically Family Circus, but with more fart jokes and everybody’s constantly drinking because they hate their kids so much. But in a funny way. In the week before each parental holiday this year, I visited my local Target and CVS to sample the cards on offer. While there were a few that had expansive notions of mothers’ and fathers’ responsibilities, for the most part, the themes and symbols of both sentimental and funny cards reflected a stark division of gender roles in parenting: In card-world, mothers do everything, and fathers are an afterthought.

When thinking of your favorite TV shows and movies, you’re likely to recall a specific character. On the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park, David Sims makes the case for Ray Arnold as the unsung hero of the film. Amy Santiago, the driven sergeant on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, stands out for the way she defies the common pop-culture stereotype that intelligent women are inherently unappealing. And the new season of The Bold Type builds out the backstory of the character Kat by more fully exploring her sexual insecurities and biracial identity.

1. In a new book, the artist Lorna Simpson uses the medium of ____________ to explore the subject of black women’s hair.

2. SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, recommends that actors bring a ____________ to auditions or meetings that occur in hotel rooms or private residences.

3. The author ____________ is often considered to be the poet laureate of soccer.

From our March 2005 issue, “Now,” by Frannie Lindsay:

I read to my dog from a takeout menu

so he can sleep. When he tires

of that, I talk to him

about nothing, and when I run out

of things to say, I make up words

to a song with whatever

array of notes and breath streams in

In our May issue, Derek Thompson argued that rooting for talented, winning teams is more worthwhile than standing by your local underdog. Brian Green of Thunder Bay, Ontario, disagrees:

Derek Thompson makes a persuasive argument in favor of bandwagon fandom. He even goes so far as to invoke Marxist thought! But he ignores the fact that, along with food and sex, belonging is a fundamental human drive: that is, the notion of tribalism, identity, community. I think this is the powerful instinct behind hometown loyalty, and is not to be trifled with. Yes, it’s true: We die-hard fans are essentially cheering for a uniform, not an assemblage of stars and journeymen. So what? We are human, and in an atomized and individualistic culture, this is our belonging.

