What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

On Wednesday, the United Arab Emirates led an attack on the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the port city of Al Hodeidah, Yemen. The country has endured ongoing violence since 2014, as clashes among the Houthis and other Yemeni sects, backed to varying degrees by regional powers, have created what the United Nations says is the world’s most pressing humanitarian crisis. The UAE says it wants to end the fighting by pushing the rebels out of Hodeidah, but aid organizations fear that that could come at the cost of a new humanitarian catastrophe, because much of the country depends on the Hodeidah port for food deliveries.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s global coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. After anti-Semitic laws during World War II forbade the performing of the Jewish composer Aldo Finzi’s music, Italian institutions ignored it for decades, until it debuted at New York’s ____________, in 2017.

2. At the June 12 summit in Singapore between North Korea and the United States, Donald Trump presented a four-minute ____________ called “A Story of Opportunity in North Korea.”

3. In 2007, the chef and writer Anthony Bourdain was nominated for a News & Documentary Emmy for his coverage of the war in ____________.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

The raccoon that climbed a 25-story building in St. Paul, Minnesota, this week is a reminder: Urban wildlife is a part of our cities. Here’s how we could design for better cohabitation. There’s not a single state, county, or city in the United States where someone earning the federal or state minimum wage for a 40-hour work week can afford a two-bedroom home at fair market rent. But rental prices aren’t just out of reach for poor Americans. Move to Wisconsin, Millennials! Just don’t forget your car: The state is spending $8 million on an ad campaign to attract new workers—but locals ask why the state isn’t also investing in public transportation.

Reader Response

Peter Wayner recently argued that New York City’s subway system is beyond repair, and that the city should invest in a network of underground highways, hoverboards, and autonomous cars instead. Benjamin Kreuter of Jersey City begs to differ:

The New York City subway is not broken beyond repair; for all its faults, for all the mismanagement, the subway remains the lifeline of this city. Mr. Wayner suggests that modern technology—autonomous cars, personal transit devices—can replace trains, but it is not as if trains have not benefited from modern technology as well. Computers, artificial intelligence, robotics—all these things are being applied to railroads, improving efficiency and reducing costs for both passenger and freight systems. There is a lot of potential in the subway; unlike most other metro systems that are double-tracked, the New York City system has numerous triple—and quadruple—tracked lines, which are currently used to allow express trains to pass local trains but which could be used to even greater effect with more modern control systems (for example, to allow a super-express service that skips more stops).

