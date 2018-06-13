What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?

In an effort to better understand autism in humans, researchers in China have been editing monkeys’ genes to give them brain disorders. This practice might concern ethicists and animal-rights advocates, who argue that both the efficacy of animal testing and the suffering it may cause are so difficult to measure that such testing may not be justified. While the use of CRISPR and other gene-editing tools is on the rise, experts say the technology is still too flawed to be used on humans, making it likely for animal testing—at least in this field—to continue.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s science, technology, and health coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. In the past decade, 2,000-year-old baobab trees have been prematurely collapsing, likely because of ____________.

2. A new paper argues that language developed out of early humans’ ability to produce and use ____________ in sequence-dependent ways.

3. ____________ have become a symbol of gentrification in the Netherlands.

—Abdallah Fayyad

Look Back

In our September 2007 issue, Joshua Green examined the still-developing legacy of Karl Rove, President George W. Bush’s former deputy chief of staff:

The story of why an ambitious Republican president working with a Republican Congress failed to achieve most of what he set out to do finds Rove at center stage. A big paradox of Bush’s presidency is that Rove, who had maybe the best purely political mind in a generation and almost limitless opportunities to apply it from the very outset, managed to steer the administration toward disaster.

Read more, share this story, and find more articles from our archives.

Reader Response

Every Wednesday, Lori Gottlieb answers reader questions in the Dear Therapist column. Angela in Chicago has had a volatile relationship with her younger sister ever since they were kids:

A lot of her animosity towards me (I think) stems from my success in academics and athletics—I was outstanding in both, and while she was very good, I cast a very long shadow … She … constantly throws little jabs at me … The more she communicates in a mean, vicious manner, the less I want to talk to her or involve her in my life. I don’t like how she talks to me and treats me, and after a few years of dealing with this, I’m done. But my extended family is close, so cutting her out of my life isn’t possible, and I really don’t want to do that either. How can I navigate this?

Read Lori’s advice, and write to her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com.

Nouns

