What’s Next in North Korea? Though President Trump declared on Twitter that “there is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea,” his meeting with Kim Jong Un did not secure any such denuclearization promise from Pyongyang. Rather, the summit’s main accomplishment—apart from some striking moments of spectacle—was to warm relations between Trump and Kim. The compliments Trump heaped on the North Korean dictator after the summit echoed his praise of other authoritarian leaders. And the policies he advanced bore little sign of influence from John Bolton, his notoriously hawkish national-security adviser.
Primary Promise: The pro-Trump candidate Corey Stewart won the Republican nomination in Virginia’s Senate primary race on Tuesday by rallying voters behind his call to arrest and deport unauthorized immigrants. South Carolina’s primary also reflected a changing Republican Party: Incumbent Representative Mark Sanford was defeated for the first time in his scandal-plagued career after his opponent Katie Arrington emphasized Sanford’s lack of support for Trump during her campaign.
Business Models: Luxury hotels around the world are struggling to handle a flood of requests from aspiring social-media influencers, who seek free stays in exchange for online promotion. And the bankruptcy of Toys “R” Us, blamed broadly on competition from low-priced retailers, might have another culprit: the private-equity takeover that set out to save the company.
Carolina A. Miranda on the changes that automation makes to the urban landscape:
The ATM is one of the most visible and familiar symbols of automation, its 24-hour service demanding neither coffee breaks nor health insurance. Two years after the first one appeared in England, a similar machine debuted at a branch of Chemical Bank (now Chase) on Long Island. Today there are more than 3 million globally, according to the ATM Industry Association. They have reshaped how people bank: anytime and anywhere, and mostly in locations that aren’t even banks.
It’s not just banks. Automation has also changed how people shop, park, fly, and more. In the process, it has reshaped the architecture that contains those experiences—making them more efficient, often, but also putting machines above people.
What Do You Know … About Science, Technology, and Health?
In an effort to better understand autism in humans, researchers in China have been editing monkeys’ genes to give them brain disorders. This practice might concern ethicists and animal-rights advocates, who argue that both the efficacy of animal testing and the suffering it may cause are so difficult to measure that such testing may not be justified. While the use of CRISPR and other gene-editing tools is on the rise, experts say the technology is still too flawed to be used on humans, making it likely for animal testing—at least in this field—to continue.
Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s science, technology, and health coverage? Test your knowledge below:
1. In the past decade, 2,000-year-old baobab trees have been prematurely collapsing, likely because of ____________.
2. A new paper argues that language developed out of early humans’ ability to produce and use ____________ in sequence-dependent ways.
3. ____________ have become a symbol of gentrification in the Netherlands.
Answers: Climate change / Tools / Cargo bikes
In our September 2007 issue, Joshua Green examined the still-developing legacy of Karl Rove, President George W. Bush’s former deputy chief of staff:
The story of why an ambitious Republican president working with a Republican Congress failed to achieve most of what he set out to do finds Rove at center stage. A big paradox of Bush’s presidency is that Rove, who had maybe the best purely political mind in a generation and almost limitless opportunities to apply it from the very outset, managed to steer the administration toward disaster.
Every Wednesday, Lori Gottlieb answers reader questions in the Dear Therapist column. Angela in Chicago has had a volatile relationship with her younger sister ever since they were kids:
A lot of her animosity towards me (I think) stems from my success in academics and athletics—I was outstanding in both, and while she was very good, I cast a very long shadow …
She … constantly throws little jabs at me … The more she communicates in a mean, vicious manner, the less I want to talk to her or involve her in my life. I don’t like how she talks to me and treats me, and after a few years of dealing with this, I’m done. But my extended family is close, so cutting her out of my life isn’t possible, and I really don’t want to do that either. How can I navigate this?
