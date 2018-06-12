What We’re Following

Singapore Summit: President Trump met Kim Jong Un in Singapore for the first-ever summit between the U.S. and North Korean heads of state. The meeting overturned America’s previous negotiation process in a way that some experts say befits a new nuclear era. Yet while Trump made several rhetorical concessions, he exacted few new promises from Kim. For his part, the North Korean leader got a boost to his international image—not only through the legitimizing fact of the summit, but also from Trump’s effusive praise.

The Law and Mental Health: Because many police officers don’t receive training on how to recognize and interact with people who may have autism, they sometimes read autism-related behavior as suspicious—and initiate encounters that can quickly escalate. Mental health is also a serious problem within the U.S. prison system, where hundreds of thousands of mentally ill inmates are incarcerated rather than receiving help from other institutions. A reporter who is himself a prisoner provides an inside look at the crisis.

Women On-Screen: The cop comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which NBC recently rescued from a cancellation on Fox, stands out among similar shows for its portrayal of a smart, ambitious woman who’s also warm and humorous. And the latest installment of the Ocean’s heist franchise features eight women in the leading roles, and a compellingly relatable subplot of revenge.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Uri Friedman tells the story of a long-ago attack that almost changed the course of history:

Meters from where the leaders of North and South Korea recently planted a pine tree to memorialize their blossoming bid for peace, North Korean soldiers once crushed the skulls of two U.S. soldiers with the blunt end of their axe heads. The attack came after the Americans tried to trim a poplar tree. The men’s disfigured bodies were left beside the tree … When the axe attack occurred, in 1976, Kim Jong Un hadn’t yet been born. The New York Times was, at the time, describing Donald Trump as a rising, Robert Redford–esque real-estate promoter with “flair” and “dazzling white teeth.” As for Moon Jae-in, the current president of South Korea, he was serving as a corporal in a special-forces brigade that would later help avenge the murders by carrying out the most elaborate and dangerous tree-cutting operation in history—an act that brought the United States and North Korea closer to all-out conflict than they have been at any other time since the end of the Korean War.

Keep reading, as Uri reports from Panmunjom on the legacy of the incident.