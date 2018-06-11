What We’re Following

G7 Gripes: Hours after the G7 summit, President Trump lashed out on Twitter at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and retracted his endorsement of the joint communique on trade and other issues signed at the meeting. Trump’s conflict with Canada is rooted in a long-standing trade dispute over dairy. More broadly, it fits a diplomatic pattern in the Trump administration of bullying allies. As one senior White House official put it: “The Trump Doctrine is ‘We’re America, Bitch.’”

North Korea: The long-anticipated summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is taking place on Tuesday. While many observers have worried that Trump lacks the expertise to make much progress toward ending North Korea’s nuclear-weapons program, he may have a valuable opportunity to transform the U.S.’s relationship with the country. Yet his track record at the G7 represents a warning for Kim Jong Un, David Graham writes.

Cable TV: A federal judge is expected to rule in the Justice Department’s lawsuit to block the acquisition of Time Warner by AT&T—and if the Trump administration wins the case, it could cripple the cable-TV industry. Regardless of the ruling, viewers’ shifting habits may mean that the future of TV lies in choosing the show you want to watch based on length.

To understand the forces that shape America’s racial health disparity, Olga Khazan spent almost a year getting to know one young woman in Baltimore, where life expectancy for African Americans is as many as 20 years shorter than it is for whites:

What I found in Kiarra’s struggle was the story of how one person’s efforts to get better—imperfect as they may have been—were made vastly more difficult by a daunting series of obstacles. But it is also a bigger story, of how African Americans became stuck in profoundly unhealthy neighborhoods, and of how the legacy of racism can literally take years off their lives. Far from being a relic of the past, America’s racist and segregationist history continues to harm black people in the most intimate of ways—seeping into their lungs, their blood, even their DNA.

Keep reading as Olga tells Kiarra’s story, and describes how being black in America can be hazardous to your health.