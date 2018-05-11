This Week in Family

Everyone’s getting married in a barn. Well, not everyone—but the number of Millenials choosing to get married at venues like barns, farms, and ranches is on the rise. For many of today’s young people, it’s cool to be casual, which might be a reason for outdoor weddings’ growing popularity: “The trappings of a traditional, formal wedding in a hotel ballroom—a fancy fish dish, a black-tie dress code, trays of champagne—are seen by many as stuffy and old-fashioned: chill’s antithesis,” writes Caroline Kitchener, an associate editor at The Atlantic.

Another trend that’s on the rise: baby names with a lot of vowels in them. In 2017, the most popular girls’ name was Emma and the most popular boys’ name was Liam, reports Alia Wong, an associate editor at The Atlantic. “Both, notably, have a 1:1 ratio of consonants to vowels,” Wong writes.

Other Highlights

Last Monday, Melania Trump spoke in the White House’s Rose Garden and unveiled her new initiative for children’s well-being, called “Be Best.” The speech seemed to symbolize a move by the First Lady toward more actively embracing her role. First Ladies can exert political influence, The Atlantic’s Steven Johnson and Lena Felton write, but the power of the office is often limited by gender stereotypes.