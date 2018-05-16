Shooting in Texas, Republicans push for new immigration policy, children of sperm donors, and more

What We’re Following Tragedy in Texas: On Friday morning, 10 students were killed and several more were wounded at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, after a 17-year-old male student open fired on campus, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. In a video clip that went viral following the incident, a female student told a reporter that the shooting felt inevitable: “It’s been happening everywhere. I've always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here, too.” A suspect has been taken into custody, and another person of interest has been detained. It’s Immigration or Nothing: About a week ago, a group of Republican lawmakers spearheaded a discharge petition that would force a House debate and vote on four competing immigration bills relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Today, in retaliation for the party leadership not acting quickly enough to quash this effort, members of the House Freedom Caucus joined moderate Republicans and Democrats to vote down the farm bill, which addressed everything from food stamps to subsidies for school lunches.