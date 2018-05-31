Jani Radebaugh, a planetary scientist, describes the frozen methane dunes on Pluto.

Cutter Wood, a nonfiction author, shares the crucial writing lesson he learned from Richard Pryor’s stand-up comedy: that “you can take anything and breathe life into it.”

Alexis C. Madrigal on the cultural norm of the phone call:

When you called someone, if the person was there, they would pick up, they would say hello … That was just how phones worked. The expectation of pickup was what made phones a synchronous medium. I attach no special value to it. There’s no need to return to the pure state of 1980s telephonic culture. It’s just something that happened, like lichen growing on rocks in the tundra, or bacteria breaking down a fallen peach. Life did its thing, on and in the inanimate substrate. But I want to dwell on the existence of this cultural layer, because it is disappearing. No one picks up the phone anymore.

Blog posts by Ronald Mortenson, President Trump’s nominee to manage refugee affairs, reveal a set of anti-immigration views including opposition to so-called Dreamers, the equating of illegal immigration to ID theft, and heavy criticism of immigration-reform efforts. His tenure could mark a shift away from the United States’ historic role as an international leader in refugee response. In Canada, a nation known for its civil treatment of refugees, an influx of migrants over the U.S. border—27,000 people since Trump became the U.S. president—is pitting Canadians against one other on what the future of immigration policies should be.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s global coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. ____________ percent of American “nones”—those who identify as atheists, agnostic, or nothing in particular—say they believe in God with absolute certainty.

2. Long before becoming the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro worked as a ____________.

3. The country of ____________ is now in charge of the United Nations body that negotiates international arms-control agreements.

Without watchdogs, government costs go up. Cities where newspapers closed up shop from 1996 to 2015 saw increases in government costs—a result, researchers say, of the lack of scrutiny over local deals. The rule of thumb is that the cost of your house should equal roughly 2.6 years of income. But in some U.S. cities, home prices are almost 10 times what the median household earns. How many years of income does a home in your city cost? Every day, a national fleet of 500,000 vehicles, most powered by diesel fuel, takes 26 million captive riders to and from school. Their impacts on the environment really add up. The iconic yellow school bus could use a green makeover.

