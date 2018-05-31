What We’re Following
North Korea Negotiations: U.S. and North Korean officials are meeting to discuss the agenda and logistics of the summit that President Trump abruptly canceled last week, suggesting that the meeting might be back on—and that Trump’s unorthodox maneuvers might have worked. Either way, Amy Zegart argues that the summit preparations are a valuable way to learn about how North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thinks.
Pardon Me? Trump announced that he will pardon the conservative writer Dinesh D’Souza of his 2014 conviction for campaign-finance fraud. D’Souza is the third controversial right-wing figure to receive a pardon from Trump thus far, and Thursday’s announcement illustrates how the president has used his pardon power as a tool of culture war. One recent pardon that falls outside this pattern is the one issued last week for Jack Johnson, the late boxing champion who suffered a racist prosecution 105 years ago. Jessica R. Pliley reflects on the lessons of Johnson’s case.
Dealing With Darkness: Two recent corporate responses to racism—the implicit-bias training held by Starbucks after two black men were racially profiled in one of its stores, and ABC’s decision to cancel Roseanne over a racist tweet from its star—illustrate “the difference between trying to solve a problem and simply getting rid of one,” Alex Wagner writes. And the fourth and final season of The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt brings its signature style of absurdly upbeat comedy to bear in exploring the bleak realities of sexual harassment and assault.
Amy Chua, a law professor, explains why she’s optimistic that America can overcome its political tribalism.
Jani Radebaugh, a planetary scientist, describes the frozen methane dunes on Pluto.
Cutter Wood, a nonfiction author, shares the crucial writing lesson he learned from Richard Pryor’s stand-up comedy: that “you can take anything and breathe life into it.”
Alexis C. Madrigal on the cultural norm of the phone call:
When you called someone, if the person was there, they would pick up, they would say hello … That was just how phones worked. The expectation of pickup was what made phones a synchronous medium.
I attach no special value to it. There’s no need to return to the pure state of 1980s telephonic culture. It’s just something that happened, like lichen growing on rocks in the tundra, or bacteria breaking down a fallen peach. Life did its thing, on and in the inanimate substrate. But I want to dwell on the existence of this cultural layer, because it is disappearing.
No one picks up the phone anymore.
Keep reading, as Alexis considers why people, and even many businesses, are letting their calls go to voice mail.
