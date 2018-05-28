What We’re Following

International Relations: Recent comments from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggest that the goal of President Trump’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran is to force a regime change. That plan could backfire. It’s also disrupted the United States’ relations with its European allies, who now frown upon the Trump administration’s disengagement with global politics. The country’s most important relationship of all is with China, James Fallows argues—and right now, American leaders may be fumbling it.

Ireland’s Choice: A final tally on Saturday confirmed that Irish citizens voted overwhelmingly to repeal the country’s constitutional ban on abortion. The vote marks a significant cultural turning point in the majority-Catholic country. Its neighbor Northern Ireland might be next to change its restrictive abortion laws.

On the Airwaves: ABC canceled its revival of Roseanne in response to a racist tweet from the sitcom’s eponymous star, whose offensive online comments have stirred controversy for months. There’s no shortage of other shows to watch this summer, though. Sophie Gilbert previews 18 new offerings. And Hannah Giorgis recommends the song of the summer, a single by Cardi B that “takes to outdoor speakers like it was meant to metastasize in summer air.”

McKay Coppins on Stephen Miller, Trump’s top speechwriter and a senior policy adviser:

Inside the White House, Miller has emerged as a staunch ideologue and an immigration hawk championing an agenda of right-wing nationalism. But people who have known him at different points in his life say his political worldview is also rooted in a deep-seated instinct for trolling. Miller represents a rising generation of conservatives for whom “melting the snowflakes” and “triggering the libs” are first principles. You can find them on college campuses, holding “affirmative action bake sales” or hosting rallies for alt-right figures in the name of free speech. You can see them in the new conservative media, churning out incendiary headlines for Breitbart News or picking bad-faith fights on Twitter. Raised on talk radio, radicalized on the web, they are a movement in open revolt against the dogmas of “political correctness”—and their tactics could shape the culture wars for years to come.

Keep reading, as McKay asks: “What happens when right-wing trolls grow up to run the world?”

What Do You Know … About Family?

Life’s biggest transitions are also cultural inventions: The modern idea of the midlife crisis dates to 1957, when a Canadian psychoanalyst named Elliott Jaques nervously presented his paper “The Mid Life Crisis” to a tough crowd of colleagues in London. When the paper was published almost a decade later, the concept had so captured the zeitgeist that it was seen as an inevitable part of getting old. Around the same time, the U.S. nurtured a teenage car culture unparalleled across the globe—one that has waned drastically in recent decades as legislators have made driving laws stricter, cars have become more expensive, and cultural shifts have given teens other avenues for privacy and autonomy.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

“It was easy to get complacent with the system when you’re there for so long.” Preliminary findings about a fatal self-driving Uber crash highlight the serious “handoff problem” in vehicle automation. What do San Francisco’s surfers understand about gentrification? “In the new, gentrified City by the Bay, the tech sector and its riches reign supreme. But there’s one place, at least, where its powers are limited: the ocean.” In an effort to clean up popular sites of outdoor urination, researchers studied the mind of a man who pees in public. What they found: There’s more to it than convenience.

Reader Response

In a recent video from our Home School series, the psychologist Adam Grant explains how exposing kids to thoughtful disagreements can teach them creative thinking. Rik F. van Hemmen, an aerospace and ocean engineer in Red Bank, New Jersey, shared the video with his kids, and then shared the note he sent them with us:

Neat video that makes a claim that parents should argue in front of their kids. Uses an interesting, and personally favorite example, even though I am not sure that one example is sufficient to make the point. However, I cannot resist but point out that the graphic is screwed up. The Wright Flyer’s props rotated in opposite directions. Not in the same direction. BTW prop contra rotation was nothing new. Ships had done it for at least 30 years … I would add that it is good to have your parents argue, but probably even better to let your kids join the argument.

Read more from Rik, and write to us at letters@theatlantic.com.

