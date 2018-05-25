A woman holds a mask of U.S. President Donald Trump between cutouts of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In in Seoul, South Korea, on May 25

What We’re Following

Summit Saved? Just a day after he suddenly canceled his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump responded warmly to a conciliatory statement from Kim, suggesting the summit could still take place as planned. The back-and-forth between the two leaders suggests a mutual attempt to prove that the other party wants the meeting more. National Security Adviser John Bolton is also shaping Trump’s strategy—perhaps for the worse. And on top of the confusion, history suggests that both Trump and Kim could be dangerously unaware of the true stakes of their nuclear standoff.

Holding to Account: The former producer Harvey Weinstein surrendered to New York City authorities on charges of rape and criminal sexual conduct—a starkly concrete development in a story that’s so far been told “in a kind of haze,” Megan Garber writes. In her new film, The Tale, the director Jennifer Fox explores a similar haze of long-buried trauma, interrogating her memories of a sexual relationship she had with an adult man when she was 13.

College Try: Admissions officers at elite schools are struggling to sort through a growing application pool in which impressive grades and test scores are more common—and therefore less meaningful—than ever. And an increasing number of students with autism are setting their sights on college, but find there are few resources to support them when they get there.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

Snapshot

Evening Read

Kendra Atleework identifies a major cause of wildfires like the one that struck her Eastern California hometown:

A power line can start a fire if it breaks in the wind. It can start a fire when a tree or a branch falls across it, or when lines slap together, or when equipment gets old and fails without anyone noticing. In 2015, fires started by electrical lines and equipment burned more acres in California than any other cause … My childhood home didn’t burn the year [my neighbor] Cassie’s did. But it should have. Dry leaves lay in piles beside the wooden walls. The volunteer fire chief’s house across the street burned, although he maintained plenty of defensible space. And so I wait, even now, for the next windstorm.

Keep reading, as Atleework describes how power lines are burning the West.

What Do You Know … About Culture?

The biggest literary news this week? The death of the acclaimed writer Philip Roth, who announced his retirement six years ago after a decades-long career. Roth’s writing first appeared in The Atlantic in 1966, and proved to be a divisive subject in the magazine’s pages for the following 50 years. Megan Garber analyzes how Roth’s passing marks the death of a certain conception of genius, making way for a more expansive—if less romantic—application of the label. Elsewhere in the books world, Fahrenheit 451 has been adapted to portray the evils of social media, and Sylvia Plath’s college thesis illuminates some of the inspirations for her most famous work, The Bell Jar.