The future of the U.S.-South Korea alliance may hinge on faltering North Korean peace talks. Plus, rogue satellites, Marti Noxon’s new television shows, and more.

What We’re Following Peace May End an Alliance: Chung In Moon, a special advisor to the South Korean president, said that South Korea may eventually like to see its alliance with the U.S. dissolve in an exclusive interview with Uri Friedman. Moon said that if North Korea agrees to dismantle their nuclear weapons to secure a peace treaty with South Korea and the U.S., the alliance between the latter two is unnecessary; however, he still supports the continued presence of American forces in South Korea if such an accord is adopted. As the potential summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un approaches and the past dramas of Trump’s Korea policy loom large, David Frum writes that in order for the Trump administration to retain respect, they may just have to pretend negotiations are still on track. Some Tentative Scientific Progress: In a press conference today, Trump’s NASA chief, Jim Bridenstine, supported the scientific consensus that humans are contributing to climate change, apparently marking a departure from his own past stance and the views of the majority of the Trump administration. Beyond earth, the FCC continues its investigation into the first known unauthorized launch of commercial satellites, known as “SpaceBees,” and new private enterprises in Los Angeles are working to reawaken Southern California’s long-dormant spaceport.