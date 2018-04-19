What We’re Following

Space Time: Voting along party lines, the Senate confirmed Jim Bridenstine as the administrator of NASA, 15 months after his predecessor stepped down. Bridenstine, a Republican congressman from Oklahoma, has been criticized for his lack of scientific credentials, controversial statements about climate change, and alleged misuse of resources at the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. His confirmation creates a new vacancy in the House ahead of November’s midterms.

Trump’s Troubles: The attorney general of New York has asked the state’s legislature to close a “double-jeopardy loophole” so that in the event President Trump tries to impede the Justice Department’s Russia probe by pardoning the people implicated, state prosecutors could pick up where federal prosecutors leave off. Amid the investigation of Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer and fixer, numerous allies of the president have asserted that Cohen would never “turn on” Trump—yet their defenses presume that the president has something to hide. David Graham ponders what they might be thinking.

Powerful Perspectives: With ABC’s Scandal airing its series finale Thursday night, Tanisha C. Ford looks back on a Season 3 episode that foreshadowed the show’s weaknesses and demonstrated its strengths, which include a nuanced portrayal of an African American woman navigating a political world dominated by white men. The Female Persuasion, a new novel by Meg Wolitzer, thoughtfully examines a young woman’s reckoning with 21st-century dynamics of gender and power—but those same dynamics may prevent the literary world from taking it seriously.

To get a job at the Museum of Ice Cream, hopeful future employees show up at the weekly casting call, Tuesdays at noon. They head to the former Savings Union Bank in San Francisco’s financial district, where pink banners announce, in minimalist font, the name of the employer-to-be. Inside, there are giant animal cookies on carousel mounts. Gardens of gummies. A minty scent wafting through a jungle of mint leaves. Each day, roughly 1,700 people pay $38 a ticket to march through the maze of rooms, licking pink vanilla soft-serve cones, following instructions from a cotton-candy server to text someone in their life whom they consider the “cherry on top,” and, all the while, angling for photos. It is as if Willy Wonka had redesigned his factory for the selfie age. And it’s a sold-out hit.

What Do You Know … About Global Affairs?

The Syrian Civil War has drawn in numerous other countries in the region that are complicating and prolonging the fighting. Iran, for instance, has given billions of dollars to the Syrian government to arm and train soldiers—and also, Karim Sadjadpour argues, as a way to threaten its regional archenemy, Israel. As Israel continues to strike Iranian command centers in Syria, there is a risk that open conflict could erupt between the regional foes.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s global coverage? Test your knowledge below:

1. Many Brazilians have declared on social media that they will boycott ____________ over a new show that they believe gives a misleading depiction of the country’s ongoing corruption investigation.

2. In 1858, Pope ____________ ordered papal police to seize 6-year-old Edgardo Mortara from his Jewish family after the boy was secretly baptized by a Catholic servant.

3. Between January 1 and March 31 of this year, ____________ Syrian refugees were admitted to the United States.

Urban Developments

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares today’s top stories:

Besieged by commuters taking Waze-powered shortcuts, Leonia, New Jersey, closed its side streets to nonresidents. Not everyone has been happy with the results. It’s not just your city: Due to browser-freezing autoplaying videos and sieges of annoying pop-up ads, among other things, many local newspapers’ websites are difficult for readers to use. Why is that, and what can be done? An ambitious California zoning bill was killed in its first committee hearing on Tuesday. But for State Senator Scott Wiener and his YIMBY allies, the battle to increase the state’s housing supply has just begun.

Reader Response

In the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal and other revelations about data-privacy protections on social media, we’re wondering: How much do concerns about privacy lead you to censor yourself online? One reader writes:

I keep posting about my family and partner and friends at a minimum, and I avoid any mention of my professional life to avoid (to the extent that it is possible/reasonable) people making the connection between the political and other views that I post and my professional work.

Lustful flies, corporate cannabis, surreal satire, poetic fruit.

