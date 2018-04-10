What We’re Following

Facebook Face-Off: Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, appeared before the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees on a day of testimony that showed the limits of the senators’ ability to press him for answers. One of the major issues discussed was Facebook’s handling of a data breach by the political-consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which affected an estimated 87 million people. Here’s how to find out whether you were among them.

High-Stakes Raid: Federal agents raided the home, hotel room, and office of Michael Cohen, President Trump’s personal lawyer, on Monday. Experts say that such a move would have required extremely strong evidence against Cohen. For his part, Trump described the situation as a “witch hunt.” His comments appeared to criticize the rule of law itself, and marked a reversal of his past rhetoric on due process and criminal justice.

Health Crisis: A new report adds insight into rising number of early deaths among Americans, pointing to a striking gap in life expectancy among different states. In the states where the death rate of young and middle-aged adults increased, opioids were among the major factors. The makers of the painkiller OxyContin have recently come under scrutiny for the drug’s role in the crisis. A few members of the family that owns companies associated with OxyContin’s manufacturer have tried to distance themselves from its profits—but a court document appears to contradict some of their claims.

George Mitchell, the former U.S. envoy to Northern Ireland, looks back on the Good Friday Agreement he helped create, which ended a conflict in the region 20 years ago today.

Sam Rosenfeld, a political scientist, explains how the U.S. political-party system got so polarized.

Jessica Weisberg, the author of a new book on the history of advice columns, discusses how such columns reflect Americans’ evolving values.

Alana Semuels reports from Atlanta on the resurgence of contract-for-deed arrangements, also known as rent-to-own deals:

It was not until a few years after he moved in that Zachary Anderson realized that he was not, in fact, the owner of the house he thought he’d purchased. Anderson had already spent tens of thousands of dollars repairing a hole in the roof, replacing a cracked sidewalk, and fixing the ceilings of the small two-bedroom home where he lives in southwest Atlanta. He was trying to get a reduction in his property taxes when his brother, who was helping him with his taxes, looked up the property in public records and found that the owner of the home was actually listed as Harbour Portfolio VII LP.

Keep reading as Alana explains how Anderson’s predicament fits into what a lawsuit argues is a pattern of predatory lending targeting African Americans.

What Do You Know … About Family?

Parents must constantly calibrate how much of the world they should introduce their children to, including which information to educate kids with as well as what might frighten or hurt them. That task is especially daunting for black parents who seek to guard their children from negative stereotypes. And Michelle Nijhuis, a climate-science reporter, wonders how and when to talk with her 9-year-old daughter about climate change. “When we explain to elementary-school students why the sea ice is melting and polar bears are starving,” she writes, “are we truly satisfying their curiosity—or are we just sharing our own burdens of worry and responsibility?”

A reader who once worked at Google argues that “Facebook was clearly, structurally playing fast and loose with people’s personal information”:

The News Feed, for example, used not to exist. It was a new use of Facebook users’ personal information; while it wasn’t a violation of privacy, it was a violation of expectations because what you did on Facebook was suddenly being actively pushed out to your friends. And people got upset. But people got over it … Facebook’s Graph API—what Cambridge Analytica used to siphon out everyone's data—was, to us in the industry, an audacious disclosure of your friends’ personal data without their informed consent. But again, no one seemed to care. Facebook learned from this that people don't care. But it wasn't just Facebook that learned this. Everyone in the industry could see it and decided “full speed ahead,” which meant different things to different industry participants.

