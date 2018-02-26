This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as The Atlantic Daily , a newsletter with stories, ideas, and images from The Atlantic , written specially for subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

The Pyeongchang Olympics: The 2018 Winter Games wrapped up with a closing ceremony that featured a 13-year-old guitarist who performed a rock-and-roll riff on Vivaldi’s “Winter” concerto. Norway came first in the medals count, having earned a total of 39. See photos of the competition’s highlights. Amid the athletic events and diplomatic steps between Pyongyang and Seoul, North Korea’s missile-testing program has faded into the background, but it may not stay there. Here are three signs that the end of the games could also mark the end of the Koreas’ truce. —Rosa Inocencio Smith Snapshot Who We’re Talking To Don Christensen, a retired military prosecutor, explains why White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s controversial defense of a staffer accused of domestic abuse is characteristic of the military justice system. Dirk Schulze-Makuch, an astrobiologist, describes how his team learned that microbes can survive in one of the driest places on Earth. Jennifer, an autistic woman, discusses the methods she uses to camouflage her condition: “It helps you get through social interaction without there being a spotlight on your behavior or a giant letter A on your chest.”

Evening Read Yasmeen Serhan on Italy’s fake-news problem: Two explosive stories began circulating in Italy in November. The first was about a 9-year-old Muslim girl who was hospitalized after being sexually assaulted by her 35-year-old “husband” in the northeastern city of Padua. The second concerned Maria Elena Boschi, a prominent lawmaker and member of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s ruling Democratic Party, who was photographed at a funeral mourning the recent death of the notorious mafia boss Salvatore Riina. What the stories had in common was the potential to cause turmoil in an already raucous political debate—one defined in part by anti-immigrant and antiestablishment sentiment—ahead of the country’s March 4 general election. Another thing? They were both fabricated, and it’s not clear by whom. Keep reading, as Yasmeen explores how European countries are working to combat disinformation. What Do You Know … About Education? In the ongoing debate about guns and mass violence prompted by the recent high-school shooting, in Parkland, Florida, some of the most crucial questions have centered on the roles of teachers and students. School shootings have forced teachers to make life-or-death decisions that many never envisioned when training for the job, prompting educators across the country to reflect on what it’s like to teach in a time of fear. And Alia Wong explores the confluence of reasons, including the students’ relative affluence and social capital, that the Parkland survivors are capturing the public’s attention in a way that other student-activist movements have not.