Open for the Public: Lawmakers have reached a deal to fund the government for three more weeks after disagreements over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, defense spending, and other matters led to a three-day shutdown over the weekend. Senate Democrats had been holding out for DACA protections in particular, but Monday’s agreement included only a promise to debate such legislation before the next funding deadline, leaving immigration advocates disappointed. For their part, Republicans are claiming a “Win for [the] White House,” although President Trump appeared to have very little to do with the deal.

El Salvador: The U.S. Catholic Church is pushing back against Trump’s recent decision to suspend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Salvadorans, which has put nearly 200,000 immigrants—many of them longtime U.S. residents and active parishioners—at risk of deportation. TPS protects people who are unable to return to their home countries out of fear for their safety. The dangerous conditions in El Salvador over the past few decades have included not only a devastating earthquake, but also a bloody civil war in which the U.S. played a role.

Diplomatic Deals: On a visit to Jerusalem, Vice President Mike Pence affirmed Washington’s support of Israel and called for continued work toward peace with Palestine—yet the Trump administration’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital may have complicated that process. Trump’s continued calls for improvements to the Iran nuclear deal likewise carry a risk of undermining the agreement. Meanwhile, North and South Korea have reached a historic breakthrough with their agreement to send a joint women’s hockey team to the Winter Olympics next month—but they’re on thin political ice.

Claire Berman reflects on a visit from her 20-year-old granddaughter, Rachel:

We were excited, but wary as well. It had been a long time since we’d had a young person living with us. Would we find ourselves waiting up until we heard her key in the door? What were the rules? What were our roles? And what if something should happen to her while on our watch? I found myself having dreams about my own grandmother, Bubbe Chana, who wore sensible Oxfords, smelled faintly of lavender, and would hold my hand too tightly whenever we came to a crossing. Like my bubbe, I wanted to love and protect my granddaughter. But I’d barely celebrated my eighth birthday when my grandmother died. Rachel was too old to be led by the hand. Instead, we’d have to navigate a relationship that is more common today than it was when I was Rachel’s age. At around 70 million people, grandparents represent a bigger chunk of America’s population than ever before, according to data released by the Census Bureau. That number is expected to go even higher as more baby boomers join the senior ranks. Americans are living more than half a decade longer than they were 50 years ago, too. Many grandparents now have the ability to be in their grandchildren’s lives for many years. But how does the grandparent role change as grandchildren age?

Issues of sex and consent have been dominating the headlines as the “Weinstein Effect” spreads across American industries, but college campuses have been grappling with these same questions for years, and their methods could serve as a blueprint—or a warning—for today’s movement. Meanwhile, many nonwhite students in rural America don’t even see college as an option, and their enrollment rates are alarmingly low.

From our August 1908 issue, Ellis Meredith quotes another leader of the women’s suffrage movement, Sarah Platt Decker, on what it means to have the right to vote:

“You can’t exactly explain why suffrage is desirable. If you were to post a notice that all the workmen of this state would be disfranchised at the next general election, you would have war and bloody war. Why? Does it make any particular difference to any individual workman whether Roosevelt or Bryan is elected? Not a particle. Then why does he want to vote? Because the vote is an indefinable something that makes you part of the plan of the world. It means the same to women that it does to men. You never ask a boy, ‘Have you closed the saloons, have you purified politics and driven all the political tricksters out of the state?’ No, you put your hand on his shoulder and you say, “To-day, my boy, you are an American citizen,’ and that is what you say to your daughter.”

On Friday, a reader named Dan who had voted for Trump as the “[lesser] of two evils” described his feelings of anger and disappointment as the presidency hits the one-year mark. Another reader, Anthony, writes from Virginia:

While my expectations were and continue to be low, what I did not expect was the amount of cultural stress I would feel on a daily basis since his inauguration … With the exception of the Charlottesville debacle (I am Jewish), no policy or action may have directly impacted myself, but I feel the ramifications on everyone around me … For example, I am a graduate student, and am surrounded by a strong international presence (Nepalese, Chinese, Iranian, Saudi, Peruvian, Turkish, British, Greek, and more). There is not a day that goes by where these students, who are merely here for an education, do not feel inherently threatened and unwelcome. Some have even been accosted in grocery stores to “return to their country” or asked “Why are you here?”

Carly in Galesburg, Illinois, describes a similar sense of stress:

Every day I open up the news with a renewed sick sense of dread. I’m exhausted. After I leave school I have no idea how I’ll get funding for graduate school, afford healthcare, or find decent wages. These, obviously, have never been set in stone, however, during our last presidency I was hopeful about my chances to make a good life for myself, but so much of that hope has been slashed in the past year. It’s heartbreaking; it’s worse than I ever thought it would be.

