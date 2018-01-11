This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as The Atlantic Daily , a newsletter with stories, ideas, and images from The Atlantic , written specially for subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

What We’re Following ‘Agreement in Principle’: That’s what six Democratic and Republican senators say they’ve reached on legislation to increase border security while giving young undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Though a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to resume accepting renewal applications from DACA recipients earlier this week, the program is still in limbo. What’s more, in a week when President Trump has repeatedly seemed to contradict his own positions, it’s unclear whether the senators will be able to gain his support for their deal. Who Leads the GOP? Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff known for his harsh immigration-enforcement practices that included racial profiling, is running for U.S. Senate. As nativist groups have gained influence within the Republican Party, he says he’s optimistic about his chances. That outlook spells a reckoning for “NeverTrump” conservatives, who face a daunting fight in the upcoming primaries if they hope to regain control of their party. One data point they might welcome: New survey results show the president has lost some support among blue-collar whites.

Natural Disasters: At least 17 people have been killed and eight more are still missing after heavy rains on wildfire-damaged hillsides caused torrential mudslides in California earlier this week. See photos of the destruction here. As warming oceans melt the world’s glaciers, the rise in global sea levels could soon become catastrophic. One glaciologist hopes to slow the damage by changing the topography of the ocean floor. Here’s how. —Rosa Inocencio Smith Snapshot Evening Read Julie Beck on the luxury of leaving texts unanswered: People don’t need fancy technology to ignore each other, of course: It takes just as little effort to avoid responding to a letter, or a voicemail, or not to answer the door when the Girl Scouts come knocking. As Naomi Baron, a linguist at American University who studies language and technology, puts it, “We’ve dissed people in lots of formats before.” But what’s different now, she says, is that “media that are in principle asynchronous increasingly function as if they are synchronous.” The result is the sense that everyone could get back to you immediately, if they wanted to—and the anxiety that follows when they don’t. But the paradox of this age of communication is that this anxiety is the price of convenience. People are happy to make the trade to gain the ability to respond whenever they feel like it. Keep reading here, as Julie explores why people’s favorite thing about instant communication might be the ability to ignore it.