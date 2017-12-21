What we’re watching, reading, and listening to as the year winds down

For our final email of 2017, we’ve turned to The Atlantic’s writers and editors for their recommendations of the year’s best cultural creations to keep you entertained, informed, and inspired while the newsletter is on hiatus. We’ll be back as usual on Tuesday, January 2. Until then, check out the full collection of culture highlights here, and go here for The Atlantic’s latest coverage. —Rosa Inocencio Smith What We’re Watching (Katie Martin / Emily Jan / The Atlantic) Best TV Shows Alias Grace “The Canadian actress Sarah Gadon gives an incandescent performance as Grace Marks, a convicted 19th-century murderess whose delicate bearing and absorbing narrative convince many of her innocence. More interesting than the reliability of Grace’s stories, though, is the way she transforms them into a kind of agency she otherwise lacks.” National Treasure “This four-part Hulu miniseries, imported from the U.K., preceded the Harvey Weinstein scandal and its aftershocks by seven months. But its portrait of a beloved British entertainer who’s accused of a decades-old rape resonates even more now, as the question of how to separate art from artists seems more urgent than ever.”

—Christopher Orr See all of Christopher’s picks for the 10 best movies of 2017—plus some more unconventional honors—here. Best Scenes mother! “While I found the extended, cacophonous conclusion of mother! off-putting in its obviousness, I haven’t been able to shake my love for the quieter, dreamlike first half, which culminates in a sequence centered on one very special kitchen fixture: a sink.” Personal Shopper “Olivier Assayas, the French director of films such as Irma Vep, Summer Hours, and Clouds of Sils Maria (which all feature characters who have come unstuck from normalcy in some way, and are reckoning with their place in the world) is, at age 62, not a member of the smartphone generation. But his movie Personal Shopper was the first I’ve ever seen to grapple with texting in an interesting, unpatronizing manner.” — David Sims Check out David’s full series on the key cinematic moments of 2017 here. What We’re Reading (Katie Martin / Emily Jan / The Atlantic) Best Books Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward “On its surface, the book is an award-winning novelist’s take on the ‘road novel, a bildungsroman that uses a trip as a sextant for a character’s development. But Ward’s effort is so much more than that. It’s a whirlwind that manages to dredge up generations of black pain and joy in the Mississippi Delta. It’s a haunted narrative that ventures into the realm of voodoo and ghosts.”

—Vann R. Newkirk II Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News by Kevin Young “Kevin Young’s rich history of fakery could not, in fact, be more urgent: This is a moment of deeply earned anxiety about the fate of truth itself, one in which science and fact and empiricism are threatened by the same choose-your-own-reality impulses that have been presaged by the forces Young outlines in his subtitle.” — Megan Garber Read the full list of the best books that our staffers read in 2017 here. Best Cookbooks Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables, by Joshua McFadden “Just as he believes in the farm cook’s maxim ‘What grows together goes together,’ McFadden makes combinations that you know will be right as soon as you see them: grilled asparagus with walnuts and fava beans; pasta carbonara, fragrant with diced pancetta and creamy from the runny yolk in the sauce … ; celery salad with dates, almonds, and Parmigiano-Reggiano, which I plan to memorize for winter suppers; burnt carrots with honey, black pepper, butter, and almonds.” Tasting Georgia: A Food and Wine Journey in the Caucasus, by Carla Capalbo “A labor of love by a deeply engaged food writer and historian who has lived in and traveled every part of the region she writes about … [Capalbo] shows us all of it in a full-color guidebook that provides servings of history and politics along with food, and also nuts-and-bolts hotel and restaurant recommendations.”

—Corby Kummer See all of Corby’s cookbook choices here. What We’re Listening To (Katie Martin / Emily Jan / The Atlantic) Best Songs “Play Money,” by The New Pornographers “Using jolting sirens, choral-singing complexity, and tick-tock percussion, the New Pornographers announce a tricky new recipe to achieve a familiar sugar high.” “Long Lonely Road,” by Valerie June “With all the effortless grace of a traditional folk refrain, June pays stark tribute to the effort that simply being alive requires.” —Spencer Kornhaber Check out Spencer’s full list of songs, and listen to them here. Best Albums Damn, by Kendrick Lamar “[Lamar’s] powers as a rapper provide the ammo for his fans to persuasively claim him as king of hip-hop, and you could spend a lot of time unwinding all the double and triple entendres across the album, starting with its title. But don’t discount the music itself, which swerves from psychedelic haze to punk noise to pop glory.” A Deeper Understanding, by The War on Drugs “If [bandleader Adam] Granduciel begins with rock history, he transforms it deeply: cleansing it of machismo and swagger, performing detail work worthy of a cathedral ceiling, expanding the runtimes to encompass meditation sessions. The results are shockingly beautiful.” —Spencer Kornhaber See Spencer’s list of the 10 best albums of 2017 here.