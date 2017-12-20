The Atlantic Daily’s news quiz highlights the hidden nuggets of knowledge that inform each day’s events. To wrap up the year, we’ve compiled a series of questions on some of the topics that we covered in 2017—from health care to catfishing. Test your memory below, and find our coverage of today’s news here.

—Rosa Inocencio Smith

January–March: Team Trump

1. The Russian word for state-sponsored blackmail is ______________.

2. An August 2014 memo authored by ____________ shaped the Trump campaign’s anti-immigration platform.

3. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is well respected as a philanthropist in ____________, Michigan.

Emily Jan / The Atlantic

April–June: Costs of Living

4. About ____________ percent of all U.S. households subscribe to Amazon Prime.

5. ____________ percent of Americans spend as much on health care a year as everyone else combined.

6. An estimated ____________ Hong Kong residents live in “coffin homes,” or tiny, subdivided housing units.

Kin Cheung / AP

July–September: Nature’s Power

7. The end-Permian mass extinction—the worst such event in Earth’s history—is believed to have been caused by ____________.

8. The word eclipse is rooted in an ancient Greek word meaning “____________.”

9. During the first two days of Hurricane Harvey, ____________ gallons of water fell on Houston, Texas.

Adrees Latif / Reuters

October–December: Tech Futures

10. The term catfish—someone who creates a deceptive personal profile online—was added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary in the year ____________.

11. New Zealand conservationists hope to use the gene-editing technology ____________ to eliminate rats and other invasive predators from the country by 2050.

12. One of the most influential voices guiding China’s search for extraterrestrial intelligence is Liu Cixin, a ____________.

Han Wancheng / Shanxi Illustration

