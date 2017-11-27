What We’re Following

Regulatory Controversy: Two would-be acting directors showed up for work at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday morning. The agency’s deputy director, Leandra English, has filed a lawsuit arguing that President Trump does not have the right to install Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, in the post. Meanwhile, as the Justice Department attempts to block the merger of AT&T and Time Warner, the parent company of CNN, Trump’s continued Twitter attacks on the news network are casting the government’s motives in a sinister light.

The Bombing in Egypt: More than 300 people were killed last Friday in an attack on a mosque in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula, where worshippers were targeted by a bomb during prayers and then shooters attacked the fleeing victims and first responders. Though no group has claimed responsibility, the massacre fits ISIS’s pattern of attempting to demonstrate its strength with extreme violence against those it deems heretical, including Sufi Muslims, with whom the mosque is affiliated. However, Sufism is not so heterodox as its detractors—and many of its Western admirers—assume, and the aftermath of the attack has revealed widespread misconceptions about Sufi beliefs.

Trump Talk: The president used his offensive “Pocahontas” nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has described herself as part Cherokee, at an event honoring the Navajo code talkers of World War II. He has also reportedly expressed doubts about the authenticity of the Access Hollywood tape, in which he was recorded boasting about groping women without their consent, despite having acknowledged and apologized for the tape during the presidential campaign.

Stephen Metcalf reviews a new book by Nancy Schoenberger on the friendship between the director John Ford and the actor John Wayne:

Schoenberger, an English professor at William & Mary, gamely argues that the masculine ideal, as championed by Ford and embodied by Wayne, is still salvageable, honorable even, and she cites her admiration for her own father, a test pilot. Stoic, humble, gallant, self-sufficient, loyal—put that way, who could disagree? But that is not the whole story. Schoenberger has hidden a provocative thesis inside a Christmas present for Dad. She asks us to remember the beauty of masculine self-mastery as Ford presented it in his very best films. And yet, from the bulk of the evidence here, masculinity (like the Western) is a by-product of nostalgia, a maudlin elegy for something that never existed—or worse, a masquerade that allows no man, not even John Wayne, to be comfortable in his own skin.

Listen to Metcalf discuss how Wayne came to define a toxic version of masculinity on the latest episode of Radio Atlantic, and read about a new, subversive take on the Western here.

Good teaching moves with the times, and California teachers are using the past year’s plethora of natural disasters to revitalize classroom lessons about history and environmental science. But is there such a thing as too much innovation too soon? As one Colorado school district replaces parent–teacher conferences with an online data system, parents and teachers worry that the change will widen the gap between engaged parents and absent ones, and isolate parents who don’t speak English.

In honor of The Atlantic’s 160th anniversary, we’re sharing one article every day to mark each year of the magazine’s history. From 1873, James Parton breaks down how Thomas Jefferson succeeded as president:

The Jeffersonian theory of government is precisely the one that tasks the intellect and stirs the passions least, because it excludes even from consideration seven tenths of the questions which usually most perplex governments, its chief object being to protect rights, not interests. Interests are complex; rights are simple ... But there never was a time when the politics of the world were so difficult as then. “Every country but one,” as Jefferson said, “demolished; a conqueror roaming over the earth with havoc and destruction, a pirate spreading misery and ruin over the face of the ocean. Indeed, my friend, ours is a bed of roses. And the system of government which shall keep us afloat amidst this wreck of the world will be immortalized in history.” It was a bed of roses, because the simple aim of the Republican administration was to have nothing whatever to do with this prodigious and astounding broil, except to sell refreshing provisions to both combatants, and pick up anything in the way of a Louisiana or so that might get loose in the contest.

Read more here, and find more stories from our archives here.

After Adam Serwer argued that white nationalism can’t deliver the prosperity that its supporters want, one reader reflects:

I’m not sure the promise of white nationalism is prosperity. Its real promise is the privilege of feeling superior to someone else—or at least the privilege of blaming others for your personal failures.

Another reader adds:

Or simply being respected as champions with legitimate grievances, kind of like how Trump pumped his crowds. It doesn’t take much.

Yoni Appelbaum wrote about “The Banality of White Nationalism” here.

