Money Matters: President Trump nominated Jerome Powell, a Republican lawyer who currently serves on the Federal Reserve Board, as its next chair. Powell takes a moderate approach to monetary policy, and will likely get bipartisan support for his Senate confirmation. And Republican lawmakers released the full version of their tax plan, which includes a cap to the mortgage-interest deduction—something progressives have long wanted to get rid of.

Facebook’s Footprint: The tech giant’s general counsel testified alongside representatives from Twitter and Google in a series of hearings in the Senate this week, revealing, among other things, that 146 million people received disinformation from Russian trolls on Facebook and Twitter. In Germany, legislators are attempting to address the spread of hate speech and false information online with a new law that aims to protect “human dignity” on social media.

Scientific Findings: A group of physicists has tracked the patterns of subatomic particles from cosmic rays to identify a void inside of Egypt’s Great Pyramid, which could help reveal how the structure was built. On the Indonesian island of Sumatra, a newly identified species of orangutan may be the most endangered ape on the planet. And a new report identifies how climate change may already be having serious effects on public health, but economists are questioning one of its most provocative claims.

Chris Bodenner chronicles the controversy that emerged when a Reed College activist group, Reedies Against Racism, began to protest a required freshman humanities course:

On September 26, 2016, the newly formed RAR organized a boycott of all classes in response to a Facebook post from the actor Isaiah Washington, who urged “every single African American in the United States that was really fed up with being angry, sad and disgusted” over police shootings to stay home on Monday. Of the 25 demands issued by RAR that day, the largest section was devoted to reforming Humanities 110 … Speeches and open mics highlighted the angst that many students feel on a campus where African Americans account for just 5 percent of those enrolled. What’s more, the graduation rate among black students is 65 percent, compared with 79 percent for all students. RAR has a sympathetic audience: Reed is home to the most liberal student body of any college, according to The Princeton Review. It’s also ranked the second most-studious—a rigor inculcated in Hum 110. A major crisis for Reed College started when RAR put those core qualities—social justice and academic study—on a collision course.

