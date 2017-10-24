Senator Jeff Flake’s critique, the threats facing liberal democracy, what climate change means for New York City, and more

What We’re Following Senate Defections: Jeff Flake, the senator from Arizona, announced he won’t run for reelection next year in a speech that condemned “the degradation of our politics” and “the regular and casual undermining of our democratic norms and ideals” by President Trump. Read the full transcript of the senator’s remarks here. Flake’s criticism echoes that of fellow Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, who has been vocal in his disapproval of the president since he announced his retirement last month—and who now says he won’t support Trump for reelection in 2020, describing him as “an utterly untruthful president.” Disaster Prep: A new study predicts that the rising sea levels and more-intense storms brought about by climate change will bring major flooding to New York City every five years by 2030. Meanwhile, some U.S. funding for global-health initiatives is set to run out soon—but advocates argue such funds are essential to stop deadly diseases before they spread.

Liberal Democracy: As nations around the world deal with declines in birth rates and increases in anti-immigration politics, Derek Thompson outlines how the intersection of these trends can put the liberal aims of diversity and equality at odds with each other. And Shadi Hamid reflects on how an apparent threat to democracy can sharpen citizens’ focus and spur them to political action. —Rosa Inocencio Smith Snapshot Evening Read Jack Hamilton on the iconic singer Joni Mitchell: Among Mitchell’s greatest gifts as a songwriter and a performer was a double-edged one: her preternatural ability to create a sense of connection with her audience. Male listeners, believing they were in love with her, also indulged the illusion that she might love them. Female listeners believed she was giving voice to their own lives and thoughts. Her dazzling powers of expression, in her writing and in a pristine soprano that seemed to exude confessional directness, had a way of obscuring the sophistication and intellect that defined her art. Particularly in her early years, Mitchell seemed to represent for her audience an ideal of human companionship—lover, friend, confidant, teacher. She was, to use one of contemporary English’s worst words, relatable. Yet whatever her listeners might dream or desire, Joni Mitchell was never in it for them, and she certainly wasn’t like them: She was a genius. Keep reading here, as Hamilton describes how Mitchell’s privacy informs her work.