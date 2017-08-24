What We’re Following

Republican Support: President Trump is calling on Congress to fund his promised border wall even if it takes a government shutdown—and though Republican lawmakers don’t share his insistence, he could carry out the threat. On the whole, though, his party continues to stand behind him: The Atlantic asked 146 state party chairs and national committee members whether they were satisfied with his handling of Charlottesville, and only seven responded with criticism—though most declined to comment at all. Here’s what the leaders who did answer said.

Economic Trade-Offs: Trump’s trade agenda is aimed at protecting American manufacturing, but the nation’s largest cities export services rather than goods—which means his strategy of reducing free trade risks hurting them more than it helps. Meanwhile, some states start school after Labor Day to help boost their economies through tourism—but that schedule can sometimes conflict with what educators think is best for kids.

Health Habits: While a growing number of health apps and wearable gadgets are designed to help patients manage chronic conditions like diabetes or heart disease, it’s not yet clear how much technology can help when self-care is still the patient’s responsibility. But for those with binge eating disorder, therapy can help manage overeating when traditional dieting won’t.

As Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, here’s Edward R. Murrow’s account of flying into the eye of Hurricane Edna in 1954:

“There were sudden changes in temperature. More rain. Radar reported, the engineer reported. The navigator wanted to know if anybody could see surface wind. The radar scope didn’t show anything. We were bounced around a little. The skipper said, ‘There’s a storm around here somewhere, let’s go find it.’ “The navigator asked for a turn to the left. And in a couple of minutes, the B-29 began to shudder. It was a twisting, tortured, wringing sort of motion. The co-pilot said, ‘I think we’re in it.’ The pilot said, ‘We’re going up,’ although every control was set to take us down. Something lifted us about 300 feet and then the pilot said, ‘We’re going down,’ although he was doing everything humanly possible to take her up. Edna was in control of the aircraft.”

Keep reading Murrow’s harrowing retelling here.

On Monday, while announcing a strategic review of the war effort in Afghanistan, President Trump threatened to reevaluate the U.S. relationship with Pakistan, which has suffered because of Pakistan’s support of the Afghan Taliban. The warning may have been prompted by a recent policy paper that argued that withholding financial and diplomatic support would better incentivize Pakistan to stop harboring militants. But given the country’s status as a necessary U.S. ally, that proposal has garnered mixed reviews among policymakers—as has the new U.S. strategy itself, criticized by some as a vague fool’s dream and praised by others as a well-thought-out and strategic choice.

Can you remember the other key facts from this week’s global coverage? Test your knowledge below:

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares three of today’s top stories:

“In a country that’s threatened by water, I’d rather be in a floating house.” Could this innovative Dutch community serve as a model for U.S. cities worried about sprawl and rising sea levels? What will become of manufacturing towns—like Detroit, Michigan, and Bremen, Germany—in a post-industrial world? This researcher says “temporary urbanism” can help them to adapt to the future. The photographer Melvin Lara wants you to appreciate your commute rather than seeing it as “lost time.” We can't stop looking at his eerie (but somehow calming) captures of empty Mexico City streets and subway cars.

After a reader in her 20s asked for advice about deciding whether to have children, 73-year-old Karen shares her own experience:

When I was married at 27 and my husband was 36, we discussed at length whether or not to jump into parenthood. I told him that I, of course, would have to bear the children—but he would have to share the load of changing diapers, walking the floor, taking days off work to tend to a sick child, etc. He said he wasn’t interested in all that—and he was extremely worried that we might have a profoundly disabled child who would never really become independent. I certainly agreed with that. Since I wasn’t affected by maternal urges anyway, I had my tubes tied at 30. After 18 years of marriage, we divorced. I remarried in my 50s—and am a stepmom and step-grandmother, which I thoroughly enjoy. But I have never regretted not having my own children. Interestingly, my new husband and I owned and operated four small residential-care facilities for the elderly and saw that many adult children were time-, money-, and emotionally stressed by caring for their parent(s) as they declined. I will never cause that anxiety to anyone—and no one will be responsible for me, either. Knowing that no one is OBLIGATED to take care of me in my dotage has probably made me a better person—I am especially aware that I will need help from younger, healthier people someday, so I make a special effort to be kind and generous so that I don’t alienate the very people I will one day depend on.

More reader input on the parenthood decision here.

