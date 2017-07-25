The Senate confirms a new FBI director, Trump may stop Obamacare subsidies, Congress considers campus speech, and more.

What We’re Following Comey’s Replacement: The Senate confirmed Christopher Wray as director of the FBI in a 92-5 vote. Replacing James Comey, Wray will oversee the bureau’s involvement in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election interference. President Trump was accused of obstruction of justice for firing Comey, and he continues to be criticized for meddling with the investigation. Last night, it was revealed that he dictated his son Donald Trump Jr.’s initial, misleading statement about his June 2016 meeting with a lawyer claiming to offer Russian government help for the Trump campaign—a gaffe that could be damaging even if it’s not an attempted cover-up. Health Care: Though the Republican effort to repeal Obamacare has failed, Trump may still attempt to undermine the law this week by stopping the subsidies it provides to insurers. Few lawmakers support the move, which could severely destabilize markets, but even GOP leaders may not be able to stop the president. On the other hand, David Frum writes, Trump was uniquely positioned to guide his party away from its commitment to the unpopular repeal legislation—but instead, he continued to push for a deal that ultimately failed.

Controversial Conversations: As political speech continues to be a divisive subject on college campuses, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a hearing to find consensus about the types of speech that should be protected or prohibited. And The Bachelorette attempted to stage a productive conversation about one recent contestant’s racist tweets, but ultimately ended up constructing an empty narrative. —Rosa Inocencio Smith Snapshot Evening Read George Anders on the value of a liberal-arts education for one community-college student: Nobody pegged her for greatness at first. A psychology professor, Maria Lopez-Moreno recalls [Mai-Ling] Garcia sitting in the midst of a lecture hall, fiddling constantly with a cream-colored scarf. Then something started to catch. After a spirited discussion about the basis for criminal behavior, Lopez-Moreno took this newcomer aside after class and asked: “Why are you here?” Garcia blurted out a tangled story of marrying a Marine right after high school, seeing him head off to Iraq, and not knowing what to do next. Lopez-Moreno couldn’t walk away. “I said to myself: ‘Uh-oh. I’ve got to suggest something to her.’” At her professor’s urging, Garcia applied for a place in Mt. San Jacinto’s honors program—and began to thrive. Keep reading here, as Anders explains why liberal arts aren’t just an elite course of study.