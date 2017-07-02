What We’re Following

In the Middle East: Saudi Arabia and its allies have extended the deadline for Qatar to respond to a list of demands that could, if Qatar fails to meet them, result in serious diplomatic sanctions. Many of those 13 demands are targeted at cutting off Qatar’s relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, which the Gulf monarchies see as an existential threat. Meanwhile, Iraqi troops are in the final stages of their battle to liberate Mosul from ISIS—though their victory won’t stop ISIS from using the city as propaganda.

In Europe: Speaking in a rare address to both chambers of his country’s Parliament, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined his plan to significantly reduce France’s number of legislators. Though aimed at making Parliament more efficient and responsive, the proposal could result in a less experienced legislative body. Elsewhere, German President Angela Merkel looks likely to be reelected this fall, in spite of last year’s fears that her government would be overtaken by populism. What’s kept the German establishment safe may be the country’s economic resilience.

In the U.S.: President Trump’s Twitter battle with the media continued this weekend when he posted a video of himself punching a man—whose face had been replaced with the CNN logo—outside the ropes of a wrestling ring. The video was jarring for its humorous treatment of violence—but it fit right at home in a political environment marked by vitriol, paranoia, and what David Frum calls “the souring of American exceptionalism.” Does it have to be this way? Senator James Lankford calls for civility.

David Dobbs on Tom Insel, a psychiatrist with a surprising plan for mental health care:

Insel hopes to use data—especially the rich, ongoing streams of data that a smartphone can provide—to detect a deteriorating state of mind faster and more reliably than we can now, and then to respond and turn things around more quickly. He believes a smartphone can be both a diagnostic instrument and, through the links it gives us to others, a life-saving mode of connection and treatment. At any given moment, roughly one in seven of the world’s 7.5 billion people is struggling with mental illness. “We’re not going to reach all those people by hiring more psychiatrists,” says Insel. But we might reach them with smartphones.

Keep reading here for the research that shapes Insel’s idea, and find another approach to data-driven therapy here.

On this day in 1863, at the Battle of Gettysburg, Confederate troops led a failed assault on the Union Army known as Pickett’s Charge. The author Liza Mundy’s great-great-grandfather was on the battlefield, and in July 2013 she retraced his steps:

Quickly all was chaos; the folly of the attack emerged as the 3rd Virginia [infantry regiment] passed one “Captain Fry,” whose horse had blood pouring from his neck. They learned that Kemper had been struck; a group of Vermonters were coming at them from the rear; soon everything was a “wild kaleidoscopic whirl” of destruction and smoke. [Colonel Joseph] Mayo saw a colonel knocked out of his saddle and killed by falling on his own sword; he heard an explosion; was knocked down, and “when I got on my feet again there were splinters of bone and lumps of flesh sticking to my clothes.” The brigades that were supposed to be coming from the left were disrupted. The Union troops held, and with them, eventually, the nation.

After Hayley Glatter asked about your most formative summer jobs, Parker lists a series of the ones he held starting in 1956, when he was 16:

Forest Fire Fighter for California Div. of Forestry in Monterey

County: Impressed by the forces of nature gone wild Boxcar Lumber Loader for Arcata Redwood Co. sawmill in Humboldt

County, California: Convinced me to stay in college Garbage Man for City Garbage in Eureka, Humboldt County, California: Impressed by how much waste we generate Apprentice Embalmer: Impressed by the American way of death compared to other cultures past and present

