Political Problems: The latest revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya—the first, that President Trump’s legal team was informed of the meeting three weeks ago, and the second, that six people attended the meeting—contradict the initial accounts of the Trump family, and cast increasing doubt on their credibility. The confusion, dysfunction, and partisan friction have some observers debating whether the American system can continue working as it’s designed to. James Fallows takes stock of what’s gone wrong—and what’s cause for optimism.

Health Care: A new study finds the U.S. spends more and performs worse on health care than 11 similar countries do, and suggests the path to improvement is to increase access to primary care. That’s unlikely to come from the revised health-care bill newly released in the Senate, which among other changes would make significant cuts to Medicaid. The bill includes a proposed amendment from Senator Ted Cruz that’s intended to free insurance companies from regulation—but risks creating a dangerously unstable market.

Tech Tactics: As cyberattacks become an increasing threat to companies around the world, some experts argue that businesses should be allowed to hack back against their attackers. Meanwhile, new research in biometric science may soon enable U.S. soldiers to fight with weapons that adapt to their bodies—and even, perhaps, to their ways of thinking.

Sophie Gilbert on To the Bone, a new Netflix movie about anorexia:

When the trailer for To the Bone was released, it prompted a flood of critiques noting that the film appeared to contain many images and scenes that could be triggering to recovering anorexics. The problem, though, isn’t just with this specific film. It’s a whole genre, a culture, that has a morbid and complex fascination with emaciated female bodies. To the Bone, inspired by its director Marti Noxon’s own experiences with anorexia, is a largely sensitive and thoughtful treatment of the disorder, but it can’t dodge the fact that any truthful depiction of anorexia will, by its nature, trigger those who struggle with the disease. The question is whether the usefulness of recovery narratives is worth the damage done in feeding a cultural curiosity that’s deeply unhealthy.

Sophie considers how filmmakers can responsibly portray the disease.



From our November 2012 issue, "Memo," by W.G. Sebald:

Build fire and read

the future in smoke Carry out ash and

scatter over head Be sure

not to look back



The TAD group is debating Brian Alexander's article on how the privatization of infrastructure projects changes Americans' relationship with public works. One reader writes:

Private companies get held accountable by their customers. To be sure, their customers aren’t the electorate, but they’re also stakeholders in most companies. Companies regularly go out of business for failing to meet the needs of their customers or for falling afoul of regulatory hurdles. Governments by and large don’t.

But another reader questions how consumer accountability works in practice:

The fact of the matter is, the bigger a company gets, the less sway any consumer accountability holds over them. “If you don’t like us, pick another option. Oh, you don’t have another viable option? Too bad.”

More reader discussion:



