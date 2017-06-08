What We’re Following

May’s Minority: Theresa May will stay on as prime minister of the U.K. with the help of the Northern Ireland’s Democratic Union Party, which agreed to join its 10 parliamentary seats with May’s ruling Conservatives to form a minority government. Though the coalition will have just a few seats more than the 326 needed to form a parliamentary majority, the results of the election signal a failure of May’s political gamble to call for one in the first place, as it leaves the ruling Conservatives worse off than before.

Qatar Confusion: President Trump assailed Qatar for funding terrorism “at a very high level,” just hours after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Arab countries to ease their blockade on the Gulf nation. Trump’s remarks, which come less than a week after six countries moved to sever ties with Qatar over its alleged support of extremist groups, are not the first contradictory comments to be offered by the U.S. since the diplomatic crisis in the Gulf began, and make it difficult to determine what exactly U.S. policy on Qatar is.

Comey, Continued: President Trump said he would “100 percent” be willing to testify under oath about his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump accused of lying after he told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he was fired “because of the Russia investigation.” Trump said Comey’s testimony proved that he was guilty of neither collusion nor obstruction—sentiments that were echoed by Republican senators who contend the president’s conduct did not demonstrate he knew what he was doing. Still, such reasoning may be unpersuasive to some. As Yoni Appelbaum argues, when you’re president, ignorance is no excuse.

Laura Parker recounts a daring high-altitude jump:

On May 8, 2013, Alan Eustace, then the 56-year-old senior vice president of knowledge at Google, jumped from an airplane 18,000 feet above the desert in Coolidge, Arizona. Anyone watching would have witnessed an odd sight: Eustace was wearing a bulky white space suit—the kind NASA astronauts wear. He looked like a free-falling Michelin Man. … This was only a practice round. What Eustace was gearing up for was something much more dangerous: a jump from seven and a half times the altitude, the highest ever attempted. A skydive from the edge of space.

Keep reading here, as Parker follows Eustace’s path to the world-record jump.

From our January 1998 issue, Mary Karr’s “Beauty and the Shoe Sluts”:

“Will they come to me ever again,

the long, long dances?”

And Mother holding a black-patent ankle strap like a shackle on a spike heel

it must’ve been teetering hell to wear glances

sidewise from her cloudy hazel eyes and says, “No, praise God and menopause, they won’t.”

Read more here.

Last week, Katherine Shear, a psychiatry professor at Columbia University, described how a syndrome called Complicated Grief prevents some bereaved people from moving on after a loss. Ursula shares her own experience:

I fell in love with the man who became my husband when I was 22. We were not able to marry until 40 years later. We had 29 incredibly fulfilling and happy months together despite the fact that he had been diagnosed with cancer. But then he died. I could not stop grieving for about seven years. When I thought about the future, it seemed to me a curtain had descended and I could not see beyond it. I could not visualize anything in the future. It was blank. It’s been 10 years now and finally I’m reconciled and able to see beyond my sorrow. What helped me more than anything (I was working and had responsibilities) was writing to him every day in a journal. I addressed him, wrote the date—everything as if I were writing an actual letter to him. I continue to write him, not every day anymore, but often. I wish he could respond, especially when I’d like to talk something over with him, but sometimes he’ll appear in a dream afterwards and that is satisfying enough.

I would see myself as a survivor and pioneer in the LGBT movement in Kentucky. In 1968, my first love committed suicide. No one talked about gay lovers in Kentucky then. In 1978 I graduated from law school but was deemed morally unfit to practice law because I was gay (although I lied about this on the bar application. Kentucky did not change that until 1991). Fast-forward: In 2015 I was a founding officer of the LGBT Law Section of the Kentucky Bar Association, and in 2016 I was part of a team that taught the first continuing legal education program in Kentucky the basics of LGBT legal issues.

