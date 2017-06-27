What We’re Following

Delayed Action: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is postponing the vote on his party’s health-care bill until after Congress’s July 4 recess. Republicans had hoped to pass the bill this week, but were forced to back down under mounting opposition: Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers feared it would place an undue burden on the elderly and the poor, not to mention diminishing civil-rights victories. Meanwhile, Senate Democrats say their fight to preserve Obamacare isn’t over yet.

A Warning for Syria: In a statement released last night, the White House accused President Bashar al-Assad’s government of planning “another chemical weapons attack … that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians,” and warned the regime “will pay a heavy price” if such an attack is carried out. Initial reactions from the Defense Department suggested that officials were unaware that the White House was planning to release the statement, thus illustrating President Trump’s ongoing problems with coordination and credibility—and highlighting his improvisational foreign-policy style that could have dangerous consequences.

From the Aspen Ideas Festival: The former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal criticized Senate Republicans’ refusal to consider Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, calling it “unforgivable.” Other speakers pointed to social media as a source of political polarization, and toward moral reasoning as a way of healing divides. One Stanford professor predicted that in the future, stem-cell technology will replace sex as the preferred way of making babies, and a social scientist described how DNA testing has helped African Americans connect with their history. See more festival highlights here.

Self-described “psychics” who hear voices could be on to something, writes Joseph Frankel:

“A lot of the time, if someone says they hear voices, you immediately jump to psychotic illness, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia,” [the Yale psychologist Philip] Corlett said. But research suggests hearing voices is not all that uncommon. A survey from 1991—the largest of its kind since—found that 10 to 15 percent of people in the U.S. experienced sensory hallucinations of some sort within their lifetime. And other research, as well as growing advocacy movements, suggest hearing voices isn’t always a sign of psychological distress. The researchers at Yale were looking for a group of people who hear voices at least once a day, and had never before interacted with the mental-health-care system. They wanted to understand, as Corlett put it, those who do not suffer when “the mind deviates from consensual reality.”

Clover remembers her high-school summer job—cleaning the meat department at a local grocery store:

I scraped the floor, bleached the butcher blocks and cutting boards, and disassembled the hamburger grinder, carefully scouring each part. I also dismantled the chicken rotisserie and cleaned each part. I bagged up all the scraps, knotting the trash bags securely so they wouldn't attract vermin to the dumpster area. It was a great first job. It taught me to cheerfully perform objectively disgusting work, an invaluable career asset. It wiped out all traces of teenage vanity; when the best-looking boy in my class came in to buy a bag of chips and saw me—hair frizzy from the steam of the sanitizer, hands red and raw from bleach solution, ugly store apron proudly advertising my membership in the working class—I still had to look him in the eye and ask, “Are you finding what you’re looking for?”

