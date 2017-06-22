What We’re Following

The Big Reveal: Senate Republicans released a discussion draft of their bill to reform—but not outright repeal—the Affordable Care Act. This bill builds on the American Health Care Act passed by the House last month, but with some changes, including slightly more generous tax credits and deeper cuts to Medicaid. As lawmakers prepare to debate and vote on the bill next week, former President Barack Obama posted a statement on Facebook, condemning the plan and defending his own signature policy as he never did while in office.

Today’s Trump Tweets: A month after his tweet that “James Comey better hope there are no ‘tapes’” raised speculation that he’d recorded their conversations, President Trump stated via Twitter that he “did not make, and do not have, any such recordings.” (He did suggest that he could have been surveilled without his knowledge.) This admission seems to confirm that Trump was bluffing to mislead the public—and the bluffing could have long-term consequences for his credibility abroad. Earlier in the day, the president also sent a series of tweets claiming Russian interference with the 2016 election was “a big Dem HOAX!” despite having acknowledged such interference in January.

Immigration Issues: The Supreme Court ruled unanimously to narrow the scope of circumstances under which naturalized citizens can be stripped of U.S. citizenship for lying during their naturalization process, affirming that the lies or omissions must be relevant to gaining citizenship in order to count. As for illegal immigration, hardliners are losing patience with Trump, who has failed to fulfill his campaign promises to restrict the practice. And Democrats have lost track of some of the nuances of the debate.

At an Atlantic Live event this week, our editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg and writers Rosie Gray and Graeme Wood discussed the rise of populism and nationalism in American politics and around the world. Watch here.

Stacy Abrams, a Georgia state representative and a romance novelist, discusses the mentors she’s looked up to and what makes a good mentee.

In a new installment of our audio series “What My Students Taught Me,”Ann Neary, a high-school English teacher, and her former student Monique Beckford reflect on why Neary’s optimism bothered Beckford, and how the two moved past it. Listen here.

Olga Khazan on a 20-minute therapy session at a clinic in Johnson City, Tennessee:

Two weeks prior, Greta had walked into the clinic, a family-medicine practice situated on the campus of East Tennessee State University, hoping to see a primary-care doctor because she was so stressed she could barely function. When the receptionist initially told her, because of a miscommunication, that it would take a month to be seen, Greta cried, “I’ll be dead by then!” She was seen that day. After a medical resident finished evaluating her physically, he called in [Thomas] Bishop, the psychotherapist. Bishop is part of a unique new breed of psychologists who plant themselves directly in medical offices. In clinics like ETSU’s, the therapists eschew the familiar couch-and-office setup. Instead, they pop right into in-progress medical appointments and deliver a few minutes of blitz psychotherapy.

Keep reading here to see how the approach is working.

1. Children under 15 make up ____________ percent of the population in sub-Saharan Africa, compared with 19 percent in the U.S.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

2. In 2015, farmworkers in the state of Washington earned a little less than $____________ on average.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

3. When a solar eclipse crosses the United States on August 21, about ____________ people will be living in its path.

Scroll down for the answer, or find it here.

Our partner site CityLab explores the cities of the future and investigates the biggest ideas and issues facing city dwellers around the world. Gracie McKenzie shares three of today’s top stories:

Ten years out from the housing crisis, things look different for homeowners. But for renters, it isn’t getting much easier. Here's where the rent is too damn high. Especially since the Great Recession, U.S. cities have become simmering cauldrons of economic inequality. History suggests one often overlooked potential solution: unions. A former Latino community center in Chicago became a symbol of gentrification this week when luxury apartment developers literally whitewashed its mural-covered walls.

In our July/August issue, Franklin Foer argues that in order to win more elections, the Democratic Party needs to work harder at reaching the white working class. This commenter is skeptical:

I’m kind of upset that there aren’t more calls to increase voter turnout among loyal Democrat demographics, especially African Americans. Not only could such a strategy help Democrats win elections, but it is more likely to work than the alternative convincing voters who have faithfully supported Republicans for decades to vote for the other side. And I’m a little bitter as an African American that while the Democratic Party (and many left-leaning pundits, analysts, and journalists) are focusing so much on the white working class, the Republican Party is not making any overtures to people of color.

Read the article here, and go here for the history of how black voters came to align with the Democratic Party—and what they lost in the process.

The newsletter dated June 21, 2017, stated that dash-cam footage from a fatal traffic stop last year captured Philando Castile telling Officer Jeronimo Yanez that he was licensed to carry a gun. In fact, Castile told Yanez that he was armed, but did not mention his permit. Our apologies for the error, and thanks to a reader for pointing it out.