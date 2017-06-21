What We’re Following

Video Evidence: Minnesota officials have released another video taken in the aftermath of the traffic stop where former police officer Jeronimo Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile. The footage shows Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, with her 4-year-old daughter in the back of a squad car; Reynolds is handcuffed, and her daughter pleads, “I don’t want you to get shooted.” Today’s release follows that of the dash-cam footage that circulated yesterday, which shows Castile telling Yanez he is armed and is licensed to carry a weapon. Yanez shoots him almost immediately—and the NRA’s silence after the officer’s acquittal now raises questions of whether anyone will stand up for African Americans’ right to bear arms.

Ossoff’s Loss: Republican candidate Karen Handel won last night’s special election in Georgia’s sixth congressional district with 51.9 percent of the vote to Jon Ossoff’s 48.1. While Democrats, as Molly Ball reports, had hoped the election would be a referendum on—and a rejection of—Trump’s policies, Handel’s victory suggests the president’s party is standing by their man. That doesn’t mean Democrats should lose hope for the 2018 midterms, but it does suggest they have more work to do.

Ride Canceled: Travis Kalanick, the founding CEO of Uber, has resigned after shareholders revolted following a string of scandals. He’ll stay on the ride-sharing company’s board of directors, however. The ouster—long-awaited and yet seemingly abrupt—illustrates the power of money in Silicon Valley, and the fact that to fix its deep systemic problems, Uber has significant and costly changes to make.

This is your brain on power, writes Jerry Useem:

Subjects under the influence of power, [the UC Berkeley psychology professor Dacher Keltner] found in studies spanning two decades, acted as if they had suffered a traumatic brain injury—becoming more impulsive, less risk-aware, and, crucially, less adept at seeing things from other people’s point of view. Sukhvinder Obhi, a neuroscientist at McMaster University, in Ontario, recently described something similar. Unlike Keltner, who studies behaviors, Obhi studies brains. And when he put the heads of the powerful and the not-so-powerful under a transcranial-magnetic-stimulation machine, he found that power, in fact, impairs a specific neural process, “mirroring,” that may be a cornerstone of empathy. Which gives a neurological basis to what Keltner has termed the “power paradox”: Once we have power, we lose some of the capacities we needed to gain it in the first place.

Pope Paul VI was elected on this day in 1963. In our September 2004 issue, as the search for a new pope was in progress, Paul Elie looked back on his reign:

Paul VI was dubbed “the pilgrim Pope,” and in the early years of his pontificate he made the moniker fit. He initiated many practices now associated with John Paul II—he knelt and kissed the ground during a visit to Colombia, celebrated mass in Yankee Stadium, and internationalized the College of Cardinals, in which Italians predominated. Paul was more complex and less vivid than [his predecessor] John, at once a master and a captive of the Curia from which he had sprung, and this circumstance informs the work of Peter Hebblethwaite … He rated Paul (whose biography he wrote) a great man and a great Pope for supervising “the implementation of the Council” and keeping peace between European traditionalists and New World radicals; but as the council receded, there was less and less to report. Hebblethwaite quoted a Vatican official’s tart assessment of the relationship between the Curia and the aging Pope: “They treat him as though he were already dead.”

After Hayley Glatter wrote about why she chose to work as a camp counselor during her high-school summers, 17-year-old Nell shares her own summer plans:

I attend one of those schools—one where when the name is uttered, eighth-graders tense up. Many of my fellow students do pursue an academic program over the summer. I am not above the fray. This summer I will be working on a huge research paper for an institute at my school. I will also be an intern at my state house of representatives. And currently, I’m in the second of three weeks in Russia, where I’m living with a host family and seeing lots of Putin imagery. Each of these activities is strategic. It allows colleges to know more about me just by looking at my activities list. And everyone at my school has a strategic summer planned out. Last year, I worked at my local grocery store. I didn’t hate my job, but I felt so astoundingly bored. My summer this year promises not only to be intellectually engaging, but also will give me more free time and ability to see friends.

