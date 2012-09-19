What We’re Following

After Paris: In the aftermath of President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris agreement, many world leaders have expressed disappointment in the U.S. and reaffirmed their own commitment to the pact. Perhaps more than any other problem facing the world, climate change demands a collective solution—and as Uri Friedman argues, Trump’s withdrawal marks a dangerous return to a worldview in which every nation is concerned only with itself. But some state and local governments say they’ll work to uphold the Paris agreement on their own, which is part of why these readers remain optimistic.

Around the World: Ireland’s ruling party has elected a new prime minister, and the results are historic: Not only will 38-year-old Leo Varadkar be the youngest leader in Ireland’s history, he’ll also be its first prime minister who’s openly gay and its first who’s a person of color. Elsewhere, China is waging a successful campaign to become what Isaac Stone Fish calls “the world’s most likable superpower”—even though its illiberal government doesn’t quite back up the diplomatic rhetoric.

Bitter Pills: As America’s opioid crisis continues, several recent lawsuits are seeking to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the damage, arguing that Big Pharma’s marketing practices and other activities misled doctors into overprescribing the dangerous drugs. Similar claims against tobacco companies set precedent for these suits, but plaintiffs face an obstacle in the fact that addicted users often don’t use pills the way they’re supposed to. Another part of the problem can be traced to a five-sentence letter to the editor published in a leading medical journal in 1980. The letter didn’t prove that opioids are safe, but it’s often been cited as though it did—so many times that the journal is now publishing a new study to correct it.

J.Y. Chua on the history of school-bathroom controversies:

During the early 20th century, consumer culture also began to reinforce communal bathing as the epitome of American manliness. Brands like Cannon Towels and Ivory Soap advertised their products with pictures of naked athletes or soldiers showering together. … But even in this era, school baths generated controversy and dissent. In particular, concerns arose over the modesty of schoolgirls. In 1940, 16-year-old Joan Aveline Lawrence sued her Alabama high school after she was suspended for refusing to take a shower. Apart from arguing that communal baths violated her constitutional right to privacy, Lawrence contended that they were “immoral.” Close to 300 girls signed a petition supporting her lawsuit, and some parents even described communal showers as a “step towards Communism.” Although the judge threw out the case, the complaint foreshadowed legal complexities that would engulf school bathrooms in the second half of the century.

From our December 1994 issue, Margaret Atwood’s “Bored”:

It

wasn’t even boredom, it was looking,

looking hard and up close at the small

details. Myopia. The worn gunwales,

the intricate twill of the seat

cover. The acid crumbs of loam, the granular

pink rock, its igneous veins, the sea-fans

of dry moss, the blackish and then the graying

bristles on the back of his neck.

Katherine Shear, a professor of psychiatry, responds to “Sheryl Sandberg’s Advice for Grieving”:

As Sandberg’s story illustrates, acute grief is a very intense and disorienting experience. It’s a testament to human resilience that most people adapt to painful losses and move forward in their lives with a sense of meaning and purpose and possibilities for happiness. In Sandberg’s terms, they choose Option B. However, not everyone can do this. About 10 percent of bereaved people get caught up in ruminating over troubling aspects of the loss, engaging in extensive avoidance of reminders of their loved one’s absence, or feeling overwhelmed by seemingly unrelenting emotionality. These people have a recognizable syndrome called Complicated Grief that affects an estimated 10 million people in the United States. They want to choose Option B, but they can’t.

