Diane Kelly , a biologist, and other scientists describe the items that got them questioned by the TSA . “Technically it’s not even my dolphin vagina mold,” says Kelly. “I was carrying it for someone.”

Paul D. Miller , also known as the musician DJ Spooky, discusses why he’s staging a remix of the 1915 white supremacist film The Birth of a Nation.

Mitch Landrieu , the mayor of New Orleans, explains why the city removed four Confederate monuments this month.

President Abroad: Trump concluded his visit to Israel today with a continued promise to work toward peace between Israel and Palestine. His next stop will be Vatican City, where he’ll meet with a pope who’s spoken out against some of the populist values he’s associated with—even as right-wing Catholics have embraced Trump . Back home, the scandal Trump left behind is growing: A new report implicates White House staffers in some of the questions about how Trump may have tried to shut down the FBI’s investigation of Mike Flynn. Meanwhile, Flynn is getting another Senate subpoena, this time seeking materials from two of his businesses—which could bypass his attempt to plead the Fifth .

2. The popular car model ______________ was originally marketed in Nazi Germany as the “strength through joy” car.

1. Sales taxes account for about ____________ percent of the tax revenue that U.S. state governments collect.

Keep reading here for the history of SETI@Home.

The idea went like this: When internet-farers abandoned their computers … their screens would be saved by displays of data analysis, showing which and how much data from elsewhere their CPUs were churning through during down-time. The data would come from observations of distant stars, conducted by astronomers searching for evidence of an extraterrestrial intelligence. Each participating computer would dig through SETI data for suspicious signals, possibly containing a “Hello, World” or two from aliens. Anyone with 28 kbps could be the person to discover another civilization.

The year was 1999, and the people were going online. AOL, Compuserve, mp3.com, and AltaVista loaded bit by bit after dial-up chirps, on screens across the world. Watching the internet extend its reach, a small group of scientists thought a more extensive digital leap was in order, one that encompassed the galaxy itself. And so it was that before the new millennium dawned, researchers at the University of California released a citizen-science program called SETI@Home.

Sarah Scoles on how astronomers brought early internet users into the search for extraterrestrial life :

3. The first president to record conversations in the Oval Office was ____________.

Reader Response

A reader responds to “My Family’s Slave” from the perspective of “someone who went through it”:

For half my childhood, I was indentured. I was born in Canada, went to school in this country, and it still happened to me. I’m incredibly thankful that I got to grow out of it, but trauma hurts the most in its resonance. Listening to those claiming to seek justice for Eudocia has felt like a scab opening over and over again. Please, do not take actions on behalf of indentured and enslaved people without consulting them. … For my own situation, finding peace and healing after escaping took precedent over any vengeance or confrontation. I would have hated to become a hashtag.

Time of Your Life

Happy birthday to Patti (the same age as NATO), to Barry’s wife Deb (a year younger than color TV), and to Virender’s daughter Neha (twice the age of the International Space Station). From Ramona, happy 70th birthday to her sister Jean, who’s “humorous, loyal, and the ultimate class act” (and has never lived in a world without It’s a Wonderful Life). And happy birthday to Molly (the same age as Tiger Woods), who reflects:

Though it’s hard to imagine a life of any sort without it now, the internet was unheard of in rural Alberta when I was growing up. The last exam I ever took in high school, I think it was in an advanced physics class, ended with this bonus question: What is the internet, and how do you think it might be used in the future? I got the extra point.

Verbs

Memes courted, rejections collected, false story retracted, presidency prophesied.