Trump's reveal to Russian officials, a historic apology to the Groveland Boys, all the doppelgängers you meet online, and more

Race Relations: The Supreme Court declined to review the strict North Carolina voter-ID law that lower courts found to be racially discriminatory, putting an end to the law for now. In Florida, lawmakers issued a historic apology to the families of the Groveland Boys, four black men who were falsely accused of raping a white woman 68 years ago. But racism in the U.S. is more than just a historical legacy: In a feature story for our June 2017 issue, Graeme Wood describes how his high-school classmate Richard Spencer became an icon for today’s white supremacists. Snapshot Evening Read Julie Beck on all the other Julie Becks she’s encountered online: There are 112,182 Becks in the country, and just 195 Julie Becks. That seems to be pretty middle-of-the-road. My two sisters, who have unusually spelled names, have just 4 and 16 name doppelgangers in the country. My dad, who has one of the most common male names of all time, has more than 1,000. I’m not a unique name snowflake, but I’m no “John Smith” or “Mary Johnson” either—chances are theoretically good that I could go my whole life without meeting any more of me. Or rather, chances were good, before the internet. Keep reading here, as Julie reflects on what talking with her namesakes teaches about identity in the internet age.