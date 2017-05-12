What We’re Following

Global Threats: An estimated 74 countries were struck today by a wave of cyberattacks that demanded ransom in exchange for access to the affected computers. Hospitals are particularly vulnerable to this type of attack, and Britain’s National Health Service was one of the major targets. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, health workers are trying to contain a new outbreak of Ebola. But in better news, Brazil announced that its public-health emergency over the Zika virus has ended.

Trump’s ‘Tapes’ Tweet: Amid the controversy over his firing of former FBI Director James Comey, President Trump tweeted that “Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations”—an apparent threat that implies the president may have been recording conversations. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to say whether that’s the case; if the recordings do exist, though, they could be subpoenaed in an investigation. While the possibility of recordings has led many to recall Watergate, one historian argues that making such comparisons is just partisan politics. And James Fallows, who covered Watergate early in his career, has five reasons this situation is even worse. As the scandal continues to unfold over the weekend, you can find all of our coverage here.

Old Wars: Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed federal prosecutors to seek the strongest possible charges and sentences against defendants, rolling back the Obama administration’s efforts at sentencing reform and renewing the “war on drugs” of the past. Meanwhile, Trump is considering escalating the war in Afghanistan with a surge of troops—even though America’s chances of winning the long-running conflict look slim.

Christopher Orr on the golden age of Pixar:

Pixar’s signature achievement was to perfect a kind of crossover animated cinema that appealed equally to kids and adults. The key was managing to tell two stories at once, constructing a straightforward children’s story atop a more complex moral and narrative architecture. … Pixar’s distinctive insight into parent–child relations stood out from the start, in Toy Story, and lost none of its power in two innovative and unified sequels. “Who would want to see a movie about a little boy who plays with dolls?,” Michael Eisner, then the CEO of Disney, obtusely asked when told of plans for the Pixar debut. (Disney was to co-finance it.) But the film’s creative premise is precisely—and crucially—the reverse: Toy Story is a movie about dolls who want to be played with by a little boy.

Keep reading here, as Chris recounts how the legendary studio transformed animated storytelling—and how it lost its way.

From our August 1915 issue, Robert Frost’s “Birches”:

I’d like to get away from earth awhile

And then come back to it and begin over.

May no fate willfully misunderstand me

And half grant what I wish and snatch me away

Not to return. Earth’s the right place for love:

I don’t know where it’s likely to go better.

I’d like to go by climbing a birch tree,

And climb black branches up a snow-white trunk

Toward heaven, till the tree could bear no more,

But dipped its top and set me down again.

After Kate questioned how to make herself heard politically, Barney offered four suggestions for effecting change, including this one:

Work to understand the position of others. First, understand your own positions; sit down and write out what matters to you. Sort your list into those where you cannot compromise, those where you can bend a little, and those that you might change your position if seen from a different perspective. Do the same with how you perceive the positions of others—and it does not hurt to check with them to see if you got it right.

More from Barney and other readers here. If you have a story to share about your own experience with online activism—or other thoughts about how technology is reshaping democracy—let us know: hello@theatlantic.com.

